Coronavirus cases in India cross 24,000-mark; 775 deaths. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 24,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 24,506 including 775 deaths while 5,063 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. India is now witnessing an average increase of 1,000-12,000 per day. Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are states that are having maximum number of coronavirus cases with Mumbai having over 4,000 cases alone becoming the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, on Friday, India witnessed its biggest spike in coronavirus infection on a single day. With 1,752 fresh cases taking the total number of infected people to 23,452 even as doubling rate of the disease improved to 10 days from 7.5 reported earlier this week, according to the Health Ministry. The death toll from the infection rose to 723 with 37 fatalities reported since Thursday evening, said an official, adding about 20.52 per cent of the infected people have recovered so far.

At a daily media briefing, Director of National Centre for Disease Control S K Singh said around 9.45 lakh suspected coronavirus cases have been under surveillance and their samples are being collected upon detection of symptoms of the infection. Niti Ayog member V K Paul, chairman of an empowered group on COVID-19, said India would have recorded around one lakh cases of the infection by now if Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not taken the "timely step" step of enforcing a nationwide lockdown from March 25.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 27 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 955 145 29 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 36 19 1 Bihar 223 46 2 Chandigarh 27 14 0 Chhattisgarh 36 30 0 Delhi 2514 857 53 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 2815 265 127 Haryana 272 156 3 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 Jammu and Kashmir 454 109 5 Jharkhand 57 8 3 Karnataka 474 152 18 Kerala 450 331 3 Ladakh 20 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1852 210 92 Maharashtra 6817 840 301 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 94 33 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 298 67 17 Rajasthan 2034 230 27 Tamil Nadu 1755 866 22 Telengana 984 253 26 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 48 25 0 Uttar Pradesh 1621 247 25 West Bengal 571 103 18 Total number of confirmed cases in India 24506* 5063 775

