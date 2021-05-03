India reports 3,68,147 new COVID cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims and others, at Old Seemapuri Cremation Ground

India on Monday recorded 3,68,147 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,417 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total 3,00,732 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 16,29,3003. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,99,25,604, with 34,13,642 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,18,959. A total of 15,71,98,207 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 217 12 5798 25 69 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 143178 12426 993708 11411 8136 83 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1406 19 17273 83 59 4 Assam 25898 476 231703 2831 1360 30 5 Bihar 109946 1743 384955 11694 2739 97 6 Chandigarh 7592 370 36218 483 496 7 7 Chhattisgarh 120367 732 627051 12358 9009 199 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1764 103 6103 262 4 9 Delhi 92290 4457 1085690 24444 16966 407 10 Goa 24607 723 69504 1255 1274 52 11 Gujarat 146818 1679 440276 11146 7508 153 12 Haryana 105270 2754 405132 10423 4486 145 13 Himachal Pradesh 20727 799 82195 1610 1569 44 14 Jammu and Kashmir 32421 2078 148695 1453 2370 40 15 Jharkhand 58519 82 183009 4541 2944 115 16 Karnataka 421456 16368 1164398 21148 16011 217 17 Kerala 339783 15614 1293590 16296 5405 49 18 Ladakh 1346 54 12735 193 145 1 19 Lakshadweep 1247 191 1759 278 4 20 Madhya Pradesh 87189 1322 495367 13890 5812 94 21 Maharashtra 670459 4622 3981658 51356 70284 669 22 Manipur 1823 171 29923 80 415 5 23 Meghalaya 1821 162 15429 154 179 5 24 Mizoram 1296 3 5046 61 16 1 25 Nagaland 1529 176 12712 38 109 2 26 Odisha 62979 1474 397575 6527 2068 14 27 Puducherry 10620 357 49908 987 833 16 28 Punjab 60108 1879 315845 5244 9317 157 29 Rajasthan 189178 6877 440215 11262 4558 159 30 Sikkim 1808 161 6484 68 149 1 31 Tamil Nadu 120444 3039 1072322 17576 14346 153 32 Telangana 80135 560 373933 6206 2417 49 33 Tripura 1542 71 33782 62 399 1 34 Uttarakhand 53612 2485 135206 3050 2802 71 35 Uttar Pradesh 295752 6081 1004447 36650 13162 288 36 West Bengal 118495 1836 733359 15587 11539 92 Total# 3413642 63998 16293003 300732 218959 3417

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Sunday asked the Delhi government to file a reply to a Centre's plea seeking recall of a court order to supply the entire oxygen allocated to the national capital by "whatever means" to treat COVID-19 patients or face contempt.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which held a two-and-a half hour-long special hearing on a holiday, issued a notice to the Delhi government on the Centre's application and asked it to file its response by Wednesday.

Also, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said on Saturday.

Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, has written in this context to the Union Health Ministry, as per a copy of the letter provided by ITBP officials.

The 150 ventilators, equipped with a global positioning system (GPS), will be installed at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) that began operating on April 26 at the Radha Soami Beas campus in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area.

