India reports 3,68,147 new COVID cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hours

India on Monday recorded 3,68,147 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,417 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total 3,00,732 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery toll to 16,29,3003. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 1,99,25,604, with 34,13,642 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,18,959. A total of 15,71,98,207 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|217
|12
|5798
|25
|69
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|143178
|12426
|993708
|11411
|8136
|83
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1406
|19
|17273
|83
|59
|4
|Assam
|25898
|476
|231703
|2831
|1360
|30
|5
|Bihar
|109946
|1743
|384955
|11694
|2739
|97
|6
|Chandigarh
|7592
|370
|36218
|483
|496
|7
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|120367
|732
|627051
|12358
|9009
|199
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1764
|103
|6103
|262
|4
|9
|Delhi
|92290
|4457
|1085690
|24444
|16966
|407
|10
|Goa
|24607
|723
|69504
|1255
|1274
|52
|11
|Gujarat
|146818
|1679
|440276
|11146
|7508
|153
|12
|Haryana
|105270
|2754
|405132
|10423
|4486
|145
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|20727
|799
|82195
|1610
|1569
|44
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|32421
|2078
|148695
|1453
|2370
|40
|15
|Jharkhand
|58519
|82
|183009
|4541
|2944
|115
|16
|Karnataka
|421456
|16368
|1164398
|21148
|16011
|217
|17
|Kerala
|339783
|15614
|1293590
|16296
|5405
|49
|18
|Ladakh
|1346
|54
|12735
|193
|145
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1247
|191
|1759
|278
|4
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|87189
|1322
|495367
|13890
|5812
|94
|21
|Maharashtra
|670459
|4622
|3981658
|51356
|70284
|669
|22
|Manipur
|1823
|171
|29923
|80
|415
|5
|23
|Meghalaya
|1821
|162
|15429
|154
|179
|5
|24
|Mizoram
|1296
|3
|5046
|61
|16
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|1529
|176
|12712
|38
|109
|2
|26
|Odisha
|62979
|1474
|397575
|6527
|2068
|14
|27
|Puducherry
|10620
|357
|49908
|987
|833
|16
|28
|Punjab
|60108
|1879
|315845
|5244
|9317
|157
|29
|Rajasthan
|189178
|6877
|440215
|11262
|4558
|159
|30
|Sikkim
|1808
|161
|6484
|68
|149
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|120444
|3039
|1072322
|17576
|14346
|153
|32
|Telangana
|80135
|560
|373933
|6206
|2417
|49
|33
|Tripura
|1542
|71
|33782
|62
|399
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|53612
|2485
|135206
|3050
|2802
|71
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|295752
|6081
|1004447
|36650
|13162
|288
|36
|West Bengal
|118495
|1836
|733359
|15587
|11539
|92
|Total#
|3413642
|63998
|16293003
|300732
|218959
|3417
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Sunday asked the Delhi government to file a reply to a Centre's plea seeking recall of a court order to supply the entire oxygen allocated to the national capital by "whatever means" to treat COVID-19 patients or face contempt.
A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, which held a two-and-a half hour-long special hearing on a holiday, issued a notice to the Delhi government on the Centre's application and asked it to file its response by Wednesday.
Also, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has provided 150 medical ventilator machines from the PM CARES fund to a Delhi-based COVID care centre run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), officials said on Saturday.
Bhaskar Khulbe, Advisor to the PM, has written in this context to the Union Health Ministry, as per a copy of the letter provided by ITBP officials.
The 150 ventilators, equipped with a global positioning system (GPS), will be installed at the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) that began operating on April 26 at the Radha Soami Beas campus in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area.