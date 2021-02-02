India reports 8,635 new COVID cases, 94 fatalities; active cases at 1,63,353

Image Source : PTI Thane: Commuters walk on a crowded railway platform as authorities permitted all members of the general public to travel in local trains

With 8,635 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has gone up to 1,07,66,245, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,48,406, pushing the national recovery rate to 97.05 per cent, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll due to the viral disease in the country has climbed to 1,54,486 with 94 more fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 1,04,48,406 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 97.05 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country continues to remain below the two lakh- mark.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 4 4932 4 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 1242 36 879504 99 7154 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 10 3 16762 3 56 4 Assam 1823 58 214248 70 1083 1 5 Bihar 851 42 257306 137 1503 2 6 Chandigarh 176 11 20447 21 334 7 Chhattisgarh 4124 203 297859 520 3706 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 1 3391 1 2 9 Delhi 1265 96 623096 214 10856 3 10 Goa 724 26 51977 86 768 11 Gujarat 3341 109 254109 406 4388 1 12 Haryana 1081 34 263886 122 3022 4 13 Himachal Pradesh 378 12 56204 37 979 14 Jammu and Kashmir 709 39 121905 83 1936 15 Jharkhand 513 40 117148 81 1073 1 16 Karnataka 5963 85 921592 470 12220 3 17 Kerala 69456 1773 859421 5215 3760 17 18 Ladakh 68 1 9526 3 130 19 Lakshadweep 43 5 56 7 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 2554 111 248897 260 3812 2 21 Maharashtra 44944 1368 1932294 3289 51109 27 22 Manipur 139 5 28562 9 371 23 Meghalaya 62 6 13556 6 146 24 Mizoram 31 2 4333 3 9 25 Nagaland 54 2 11957 7 88 26 Odisha 1006 57 332239 136 1906 27 Puducherry 285 38160 25 651 3 28 Punjab 2101 27 165753 220 5616 1 29 Rajasthan 1948 213 312873 309 2766 30 Sikkim 82 4 5874 4 135 1 31 Tamil Nadu 4532 22 821947 517 12363 7 32 Telengana 2022 70 291115 221 1602 1 33 Tripura 17 2 32943 2 391 34 Uttarakhand 1081 94 93451 141 1648 4 35 Uttar Pradesh 5303 222 586505 389 8662 4 36 West Bengal 5420 133 554578 306 10179 6 Total# 163353 4882 10448406 13423 154486 94

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19.

The 94 new fatalities include 27 from Maharashtra, 5 from Chhattisgarh, 17 from Kerala, 1 from Punjab, 6 from West Bengal, 3 from Delhi, 7 from Tamil Nadu, 4 from Uttar Pradesh.

Of the total 1,54,486 deaths caused by the viral disease, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of 51,109, followed by Tamil Nadu (12,363), Karnataka (12,220), Delhi (10,856), West Bengal (10,179), Uttar Pradesh (8,662) and Andhra Pradesh (7,154).

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths in the country occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Latest India News