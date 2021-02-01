Image Source : PTI Delhi records 121 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,856

Delhi recorded as many as 121 fresh coronavirus cases on Monay. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.35 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,856. Three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 43,712 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,35,217 in the national capital, including 6,23,096 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,265, of which 504 are in home isolation.

