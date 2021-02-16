India reports 9,121 new COVID cases, 81 fatalities; total death toll at 1,55,813

Image Source : PTI Srinagar: Students arrive at a college after a gap of nearly one year, following COVID-19 safety guidelines issued by the government, in Srinagar, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

The daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the fourth time this month taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,09,25,710, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the tenth time this month, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 9,121 new cases were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,55,813 with 81 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,33, 025 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.

There are 1,36,872 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 4938 62 2 Andhra Pradesh 695 40 881041 69 7163 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 16774 1 56 4 Assam 1614 7 214601 16 1089 2 5 Bihar 588 37 259670 79 1527 2 6 Chandigarh 129 2 20789 24 346 7 Chhattisgarh 3039 219 302557 488 3777 5 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 3396 2 9 Delhi 1036 5 625158 134 10893 2 10 Goa 525 21 52969 59 781 2 11 Gujarat 1708 31 259384 280 4401 12 Haryana 903 51 265212 57 3039 13 Himachal Pradesh 398 13 56851 34 994 14 Jammu and Kashmir 617 5 122837 69 1951 15 Jharkhand 464 3 117806 33 1084 2 16 Karnataka 5791 64 927580 430 12267 2 17 Kerala 61550 2202 941471 5073 3998 13 18 Ladakh 48 3 9595 3 130 19 Lakshadweep 91 6 143 7 0 20 Madhya Pradesh 1847 5 252164 194 3838 4 21 Maharashtra 37383 237 1978708 3105 51552 23 22 Manipur 76 1 28755 7 373 23 Meghalaya 128 21 13666 21 148 24 Mizoram 18 1 4367 1 10 1 25 Nagaland 58 15 12043 15 88 26 Odisha 714 4 333637 83 1911 1 27 Puducherry 236 22 38574 41 658 1 28 Punjab 2357 3 168456 217 5707 10 29 Rajasthan 1365 44 314859 126 2781 30 Sikkim 54 2 5929 2 135 31 Tamil Nadu 4232 28 828918 477 12425 6 32 Telengana 1643 33 293540 161 1619 1 33 Tripura 2 32960 391 34 Uttarakhand 615 72 94572 119 1680 35 Uttar Pradesh 2974 66 590570 122 8704 2 36 West Bengal 3960 126 558535 258 10233 1 Total# 136872 2765 10633025 11805 155813 81

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to ICMR, 20,73,32,298 samples have been tested up to February 15 with 6,15,664 samples being tested on Monday.

