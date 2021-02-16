India reports 9,121 new COVID cases, 81 fatalities; total death toll at 1,55,813

The daily new infections fell below 10,000 for the fourth time this month taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,09,25,710, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the tenth time this month, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday. A total of 9,121 new cases were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,55,813 with 81 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,33, 025 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.32 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 1.5 lakh.
There are 1,36,872 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 1.25 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|4938
|62
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|695
|40
|881041
|69
|7163
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|16774
|1
|56
|4
|Assam
|1614
|7
|214601
|16
|1089
|2
|5
|Bihar
|588
|37
|259670
|79
|1527
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|129
|2
|20789
|24
|346
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3039
|219
|302557
|488
|3777
|5
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|3396
|2
|9
|Delhi
|1036
|5
|625158
|134
|10893
|2
|10
|Goa
|525
|21
|52969
|59
|781
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|1708
|31
|259384
|280
|4401
|12
|Haryana
|903
|51
|265212
|57
|3039
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|398
|13
|56851
|34
|994
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|617
|5
|122837
|69
|1951
|15
|Jharkhand
|464
|3
|117806
|33
|1084
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|5791
|64
|927580
|430
|12267
|2
|17
|Kerala
|61550
|2202
|941471
|5073
|3998
|13
|18
|Ladakh
|48
|3
|9595
|3
|130
|19
|Lakshadweep
|91
|6
|143
|7
|0
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1847
|5
|252164
|194
|3838
|4
|21
|Maharashtra
|37383
|237
|1978708
|3105
|51552
|23
|22
|Manipur
|76
|1
|28755
|7
|373
|23
|Meghalaya
|128
|21
|13666
|21
|148
|24
|Mizoram
|18
|1
|4367
|1
|10
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|58
|15
|12043
|15
|88
|26
|Odisha
|714
|4
|333637
|83
|1911
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|236
|22
|38574
|41
|658
|1
|28
|Punjab
|2357
|3
|168456
|217
|5707
|10
|29
|Rajasthan
|1365
|44
|314859
|126
|2781
|30
|Sikkim
|54
|2
|5929
|2
|135
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4232
|28
|828918
|477
|12425
|6
|32
|Telengana
|1643
|33
|293540
|161
|1619
|1
|33
|Tripura
|2
|32960
|391
|34
|Uttarakhand
|615
|72
|94572
|119
|1680
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2974
|66
|590570
|122
|8704
|2
|36
|West Bengal
|3960
|126
|558535
|258
|10233
|1
|Total#
|136872
|2765
|10633025
|11805
|155813
|81
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to ICMR, 20,73,32,298 samples have been tested up to February 15 with 6,15,664 samples being tested on Monday.