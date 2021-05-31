India logs 1,52,734 single-day COVID cases; 2.38 lakh recoveries

Image Source : PTI Kanyakumari: A medic inoculates a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a camp for differently-abled, at the SMRV school vaccination centre

India on Monday recorded 1,52,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,128 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,38,022 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,56,92,342. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,80,47,534, with 20,26,092 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,29,100. A total of 21,31,54,129 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 187 4 6683 23 114 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 165795 7827 1508515 21133 10832 94 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3783 135 23052 306 115 1 4 Assam 53795 2500 349773 5690 3300 55 5 Bihar 18378 2707 682166 4130 5104 52 6 Chandigarh 2134 332 57043 509 745 5 7 Chhattisgarh 39261 3653 917023 5271 13016 37 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 339 6 9913 36 4 9 Delhi 12100 935 1389341 1803 24151 78 10 Goa 14010 1046 138429 1663 2625 28 11 Gujarat 35403 3300 762270 5146 9815 25 12 Haryana 21087 2007 726081 3370 8221 89 13 Himachal Pradesh 14940 2049 171398 2869 3127 41 14 Jammu and Kashmir 37677 1578 247393 3805 3870 29 15 Jharkhand 9906 1040 322060 1724 4977 19 16 Karnataka 342031 8056 2217117 28053 28679 381 17 Kerala 224120 9305 2281518 29013 8641 186 18 Ladakh 1555 48 16754 96 188 1 19 Lakshadweep 2006 28 5890 268 32 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 27256 3643 743550 5059 8019 60 21 Maharashtra 274601 4746 5362370 22532 94844 814 22 Manipur 8482 452 40607 563 793 17 23 Meghalaya 7496 245 27130 974 564 13 24 Mizoram 3034 55 9015 152 38 2 25 Nagaland 5049 67 16151 112 363 13 26 Odisha 83438 2373 670527 11881 2719 33 27 Puducherry 12167 986 90141 1895 1518 21 28 Punjab 39263 2914 511720 5371 14432 127 29 Rajasthan 49224 7404 880919 9636 8317 66 30 Sikkim 3961 130 10960 131 250 3 31 Tamil Nadu 305546 4611 1739280 32982 23754 493 32 Telangana 35042 1875 537522 3660 3263 16 33 Tripura 6557 485 44063 873 513 6 34 Uttarakhand 30357 753 291580 1938 6401 41 35 Uttar Pradesh 41214 4987 1628456 6713 20346 138 36 West Bengal 94898 7500 1255932 18642 15410 142 Total# 2026092 88416 25692342 238022 329100 3128

Meanwhile, a coalition of various Asian-American groups, including Indian and Chinese, on Sunday announced to have pledged USD 1 million towards COVID-19 assistance in India.

The New England Asian American Coalition (NEAAC), in a statement, said it pledged to raise USD 1 million to support two non-governmental organisations --Sewa International USA and Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation -- in tackling the pandemic.

“Asian-Americans are coming together and standing with fellow Asian-Americans to help with this humanitarian crisis,” said George He from the New England Chinese American Alliance.

While the current focus of the coalition is to provide relief from the health crisis, its long-term objective is to lay the foundation for a collective group of Asian-Americans who can provide support for any need that gets the attention of New Englanders, a media release said.

