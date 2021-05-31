Monday, May 31, 2021
     
India logs 1,52,734 single-day COVID cases; 2.38 lakh recoveries

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 31, 2021 9:43 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Kanyakumari: A medic inoculates a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a camp for differently-abled, at the SMRV school vaccination centre

India on Monday recorded 1,52,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,128 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,38,022 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,56,92,342. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,80,47,534, with 20,26,092 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,29,100. A total of 21,31,54,129 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 187 6683 23  114
2 Andhra Pradesh 165795 7827  1508515 21133  10832 94 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3783 135  23052 306  115
4 Assam 53795 2500  349773 5690  3300 55 
5 Bihar 18378 2707  682166 4130  5104 52 
6 Chandigarh 2134 332  57043 509  745
7 Chhattisgarh 39261 3653  917023 5271  13016 37 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 339 9913 36  4  
9 Delhi 12100 935  1389341 1803  24151 78 
10 Goa 14010 1046  138429 1663  2625 28 
11 Gujarat 35403 3300  762270 5146  9815 25 
12 Haryana 21087 2007  726081 3370  8221 89 
13 Himachal Pradesh 14940 2049  171398 2869  3127 41 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 37677 1578  247393 3805  3870 29 
15 Jharkhand 9906 1040  322060 1724  4977 19 
16 Karnataka 342031 8056  2217117 28053  28679 381 
17 Kerala 224120 9305  2281518 29013  8641 186 
18 Ladakh 1555 48  16754 96  188
19 Lakshadweep 2006 28  5890 268  32
20 Madhya Pradesh 27256 3643  743550 5059  8019 60 
21 Maharashtra 274601 4746  5362370 22532  94844 814 
22 Manipur 8482 452  40607 563  793 17 
23 Meghalaya 7496 245  27130 974  564 13 
24 Mizoram 3034 55  9015 152  38
25 Nagaland 5049 67  16151 112  363 13 
26 Odisha 83438 2373  670527 11881  2719 33 
27 Puducherry 12167 986  90141 1895  1518 21 
28 Punjab 39263 2914  511720 5371  14432 127 
29 Rajasthan 49224 7404  880919 9636  8317 66 
30 Sikkim 3961 130  10960 131  250
31 Tamil Nadu 305546 4611  1739280 32982  23754 493 
32 Telangana 35042 1875  537522 3660  3263 16 
33 Tripura 6557 485  44063 873  513
34 Uttarakhand 30357 753  291580 1938  6401 41 
35 Uttar Pradesh 41214 4987  1628456 6713  20346 138 
36 West Bengal 94898 7500  1255932 18642  15410 142 
Total# 2026092 88416  25692342 238022  329100 3128

Meanwhile, a coalition of various Asian-American groups, including Indian and Chinese, on Sunday announced to have pledged USD 1 million towards COVID-19 assistance in India.

The New England Asian American Coalition (NEAAC), in a statement, said it pledged to raise USD 1 million to support two non-governmental organisations --Sewa International USA and Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation -- in tackling the pandemic.

“Asian-Americans are coming together and standing with fellow Asian-Americans to help with this humanitarian crisis,” said George He from the New England Chinese American Alliance.

While the current focus of the coalition is to provide relief from the health crisis, its long-term objective is to lay the foundation for a collective group of Asian-Americans who can provide support for any need that gets the attention of New Englanders, a media release said.

