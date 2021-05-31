India logs 1,52,734 single-day COVID cases; 2.38 lakh recoveries

India on Monday recorded 1,52,734 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,128 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,38,022 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,56,92,342. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,80,47,534, with 20,26,092 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,29,100. A total of 21,31,54,129 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|187
|4
|6683
|23
|114
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|165795
|7827
|1508515
|21133
|10832
|94
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3783
|135
|23052
|306
|115
|1
|4
|Assam
|53795
|2500
|349773
|5690
|3300
|55
|5
|Bihar
|18378
|2707
|682166
|4130
|5104
|52
|6
|Chandigarh
|2134
|332
|57043
|509
|745
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|39261
|3653
|917023
|5271
|13016
|37
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|339
|6
|9913
|36
|4
|9
|Delhi
|12100
|935
|1389341
|1803
|24151
|78
|10
|Goa
|14010
|1046
|138429
|1663
|2625
|28
|11
|Gujarat
|35403
|3300
|762270
|5146
|9815
|25
|12
|Haryana
|21087
|2007
|726081
|3370
|8221
|89
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|14940
|2049
|171398
|2869
|3127
|41
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|37677
|1578
|247393
|3805
|3870
|29
|15
|Jharkhand
|9906
|1040
|322060
|1724
|4977
|19
|16
|Karnataka
|342031
|8056
|2217117
|28053
|28679
|381
|17
|Kerala
|224120
|9305
|2281518
|29013
|8641
|186
|18
|Ladakh
|1555
|48
|16754
|96
|188
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2006
|28
|5890
|268
|32
|1
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|27256
|3643
|743550
|5059
|8019
|60
|21
|Maharashtra
|274601
|4746
|5362370
|22532
|94844
|814
|22
|Manipur
|8482
|452
|40607
|563
|793
|17
|23
|Meghalaya
|7496
|245
|27130
|974
|564
|13
|24
|Mizoram
|3034
|55
|9015
|152
|38
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|5049
|67
|16151
|112
|363
|13
|26
|Odisha
|83438
|2373
|670527
|11881
|2719
|33
|27
|Puducherry
|12167
|986
|90141
|1895
|1518
|21
|28
|Punjab
|39263
|2914
|511720
|5371
|14432
|127
|29
|Rajasthan
|49224
|7404
|880919
|9636
|8317
|66
|30
|Sikkim
|3961
|130
|10960
|131
|250
|3
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|305546
|4611
|1739280
|32982
|23754
|493
|32
|Telangana
|35042
|1875
|537522
|3660
|3263
|16
|33
|Tripura
|6557
|485
|44063
|873
|513
|6
|34
|Uttarakhand
|30357
|753
|291580
|1938
|6401
|41
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|41214
|4987
|1628456
|6713
|20346
|138
|36
|West Bengal
|94898
|7500
|1255932
|18642
|15410
|142
|Total#
|2026092
|88416
|25692342
|238022
|329100
|3128
Meanwhile, a coalition of various Asian-American groups, including Indian and Chinese, on Sunday announced to have pledged USD 1 million towards COVID-19 assistance in India.
The New England Asian American Coalition (NEAAC), in a statement, said it pledged to raise USD 1 million to support two non-governmental organisations --Sewa International USA and Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation -- in tackling the pandemic.
“Asian-Americans are coming together and standing with fellow Asian-Americans to help with this humanitarian crisis,” said George He from the New England Chinese American Alliance.
While the current focus of the coalition is to provide relief from the health crisis, its long-term objective is to lay the foundation for a collective group of Asian-Americans who can provide support for any need that gets the attention of New Englanders, a media release said.