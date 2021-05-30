Image Source : PTI Maharashtra reports 18,600 Covid cases, 22,532 recoveries in 24 hours

Maharashtra recorded as many as 18,600 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 57,31,815, the death toll increased to 94,844 with 402 new fatalities.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 22,532 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 53,62,370, The number of active cases stands at 2,71,801.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 93.55 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.65 per cent.

Currently, 19,98,976 people are in home quarantine and 12,981 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai adds 1,066 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai recorded 1,066 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took its tally to 7,05,575, while 22 patients died of the infection and 1,327recovered from it, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 14,855 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,61,226, the official said.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been extended in Maharashtra till June 15. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced depending on the case tally of districts.

