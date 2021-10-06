India records 18,833 Covid cases, 203 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 97.94%

India on Wednesday reported 18,833 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare data. The country recorded 263 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in India touched 4,49,538.
The country has been registering less than 20,000 cases over the past few days amid widespread fears of an impending third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The active caseload at present is 2,46,687, which comprise 0.73 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.94 per cent. As many as 24,770 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3.31,75,656 in India.
The Indian Council of Medical Research said the cumulative count of samples tested so far stood at 57,68,03,867 which included 14,09,825 samples checked on Tuesday.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.
Over 59 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday and the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night, it said.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that that revenge tourism will trigger a third wave of Covid-19 if hill stations and tourist destinations don't strictly enforce Covid protocol.
Here's state-wise coronavirus daily status
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|9
|7488
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|9141
|2030503
|14219
|Arunachal Pradesh
|414
|54080
|277
|Assam
|4418
|593308
|5897
|Bihar
|29
|716283
|9661
|Chandigarh
|38
|64389
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|220
|991637
|13568
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|349
|1413590
|25088
|Goa
|747
|172698
|3322
|Gujarat
|180
|815776
|10083
|Haryana
|283
|760780
|9875
|Himachal Pradesh
|1400
|214658
|3688
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1074
|324493
|4424
|Jharkhand
|84
|343061
|5135
|Karnataka
|11955
|2929008
|37845
|Kerala
|125030
|4588084
|25677
|Ladakh
|52
|20571
|207
|Lakshadweep
|2
|10310
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|122
|781936
|10522
|Maharashtra
|36744
|6388899
|139272
|Manipur
|1724
|117708
|1871
|Meghalaya
|1373
|79173
|1409
|Mizoram
|16005
|84987
|335
|Nagaland
|314
|30362
|666
|Odisha
|4431
|1016165
|8223
|Puducherry
|643
|124183
|1843
|Punjab
|261
|584966
|16525
|Rajasthan
|52
|945337
|8954
|Sikkim
|421
|30752
|388
|Tamil Nadu
|16749
|2618980
|35682
|Telangana
|4390
|658657
|3924
|Tripura
|154
|83235
|815
|Uttarakhand
|149
|336052
|7395
|Uttar Pradesh
|153
|1686844
|22896
|West Bengal
|7575
|1546037
|18848
|Total#
|246687
|33175656
|449538
ALSO READ: Final decision on emergency use of Covaxin by next week: WHO