India records 18,833 Covid cases, 203 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 97.94%

A health worker takes nasal sample for Covid-19 testing at a Regional Hospital in Kullu district

India on Wednesday reported 18,833 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare data. The country recorded 263 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in India touched 4,49,538.

The country has been registering less than 20,000 cases over the past few days amid widespread fears of an impending third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The active caseload at present is 2,46,687, which comprise 0.73 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.94 per cent. As many as 24,770 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3.31,75,656 in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said the cumulative count of samples tested so far stood at 57,68,03,867 which included 14,09,825 samples checked on Tuesday.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 59 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday and the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night, it said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that that revenge tourism will trigger a third wave of Covid-19 if hill stations and tourist destinations don't strictly enforce Covid protocol.

Here's state-wise coronavirus daily status

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7488 129 Andhra Pradesh 9141 2030503 14219 Arunachal Pradesh 414 54080 277 Assam 4418 593308 5897 Bihar 29 716283 9661 Chandigarh 38 64389 820 Chhattisgarh 220 991637 13568 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4 Delhi 349 1413590 25088 Goa 747 172698 3322 Gujarat 180 815776 10083 Haryana 283 760780 9875 Himachal Pradesh 1400 214658 3688 Jammu and Kashmir 1074 324493 4424 Jharkhand 84 343061 5135 Karnataka 11955 2929008 37845 Kerala 125030 4588084 25677 Ladakh 52 20571 207 Lakshadweep 2 10310 51 Madhya Pradesh 122 781936 10522 Maharashtra 36744 6388899 139272 Manipur 1724 117708 1871 Meghalaya 1373 79173 1409 Mizoram 16005 84987 335 Nagaland 314 30362 666 Odisha 4431 1016165 8223 Puducherry 643 124183 1843 Punjab 261 584966 16525 Rajasthan 52 945337 8954 Sikkim 421 30752 388 Tamil Nadu 16749 2618980 35682 Telangana 4390 658657 3924 Tripura 154 83235 815 Uttarakhand 149 336052 7395 Uttar Pradesh 153 1686844 22896 West Bengal 7575 1546037 18848 Total# 246687 33175656 449538

