Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India records 18,833 Covid cases, 203 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 97.94%

India records 18,833 Covid cases, 203 deaths in a day; recovery rate at 97.94%

The active caseload at present is 2,46,687, which comprise 0.73 per cent of the total infections.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2021 9:39 IST
A health worker takes nasal sample for Covid-19 testing at
Image Source : PTI

A health worker takes nasal sample for Covid-19 testing at a Regional Hospital in Kullu district

India on Wednesday reported 18,833 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare data. The country recorded 263 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in India touched 4,49,538.

The country has been registering less than 20,000 cases over the past few days amid widespread fears of an impending third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The active caseload at present is 2,46,687, which comprise 0.73 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.94 per cent. As many as 24,770 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3.31,75,656 in India.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said the cumulative count of samples tested so far stood at 57,68,03,867 which included 14,09,825 samples checked on Tuesday.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 92 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. 

Over 59 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday and the tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late in the night, it said. 

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned that that revenge tourism will trigger a third wave of Covid-19 if hill stations and tourist destinations don't strictly enforce Covid protocol.

Here's state-wise coronavirus daily status

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7488 129
Andhra Pradesh 9141 2030503 14219
Arunachal Pradesh 414 54080 277
Assam 4418 593308 5897
Bihar 29 716283 9661
Chandigarh 38 64389 820
Chhattisgarh 220 991637 13568
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4
Delhi 349 1413590 25088
Goa 747 172698 3322
Gujarat 180 815776 10083
Haryana 283 760780 9875
Himachal Pradesh 1400 214658 3688
Jammu and Kashmir 1074 324493 4424
Jharkhand 84 343061 5135
Karnataka 11955 2929008 37845
Kerala 125030 4588084 25677
Ladakh 52 20571 207
Lakshadweep 2 10310 51
Madhya Pradesh 122 781936 10522
Maharashtra 36744 6388899 139272
Manipur 1724 117708 1871
Meghalaya 1373 79173 1409
Mizoram 16005 84987 335
Nagaland 314 30362 666
Odisha 4431 1016165 8223
Puducherry 643 124183 1843
Punjab 261 584966 16525
Rajasthan 52 945337 8954
Sikkim 421 30752 388
Tamil Nadu 16749 2618980 35682
Telangana 4390 658657 3924
Tripura 154 83235 815
Uttarakhand 149 336052 7395
Uttar Pradesh 153 1686844 22896
West Bengal 7575 1546037 18848
Total# 246687 33175656 449538

ALSO READ: Final decision on emergency use of Covaxin by next week: WHO

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News