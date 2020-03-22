Sunday, March 22, 2020
     
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India observes Janata Curfew. See photos

As the number of cases of coronavirus is rising, the country will be observing an unprecedented shutdown on Sunday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew', where people have been urged to voluntarily stay indoors to check the spread of coronavirus while public transport will be suspended or curtailed and all markets and shops except those dealing in essential items will be closed on the day.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2020 9:35 IST
Janata Curfew in Meerut 
Image Source : ANI

Janata Curfew in Meerut 

Several ministers have urged the people to follow the self-imposed curfew from 7 am to 9 pm, noting that "social distancing" was key to breaking the chain of infection, as the number of coronavirus cases rose over 300 after 60 new cases were detected on Saturday, the highest so far in a day, and states like Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar imposed partial lockdown till month-end.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Indiatvnews.com brings to you pictures of how people are observing Janata Curfew from all across the country.

Jammu & Kashmir  

India Tv - Self-imposed JantavCurfew being observed in Doda, in order to control the spread of COVID-19

Image Source : ANI

Self-imposed JantavCurfew being observed in Doda, in order to control the spread of COVID-19

Meerut

India Tv - Janata Curfew in Meerut 

Image Source : ANI

Janata Curfew in Meerut 

Patna

India Tv - Rakesh Chaudhary,a local in Patna, observes Janta Curfew by distributing hand sanitiser to police& traffic police personnel in Patna, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. He says,

Image Source : ANI

Rakesh Chaudhary,a local in Patna, observes Janta Curfew by distributing hand sanitiser to police& traffic police personnel in Patna, amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. He says, "The entire country is fighting against Coronavirus. This is my way to fight it".

 

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Africa begins lockdown as COVID-19 cases cross 1,000-mark

 

