Coronavirus in Karnataka: With 42 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 904; death toll at 31

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka surged to 904 after 42 new cases have been confirmed in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, out of which 426 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 31 have died, State Health Department said on Tuesday. Out of the new cases, fifteen from Bagalkote, nine from Dharwad, five from Hassan, three from Bengaluru urban, two each from Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir and Bidar, and one each from Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Mandya and Kalaburagi.

"Fourty-two new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 904 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 426 discharges," the state government said in its mid-day situation update.

Interestingly, Hassan that had not reported a single case so far, has confirmed five new infections.

Among the cases, 25 are with travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, six are with travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra, seven are contacts of patients already tested positive, two are from containment zone in Bidar, one with history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and the others contact is under tracing.

At least four out of these 42 cases are children.

(With Inputs from PTI)

