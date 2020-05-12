Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 33 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 584. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2051 after 33 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 1056 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 46 have died, the state health department said on Tuesday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 9 out of the 33 fresh cases reported in the state.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added no new cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, taking the total to 387. Krishna district reported four cases as its count rose to 346. Chittoor district in the red zone in Andhra, reported ten fresh cases. Nine other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Image Source : TWITTER/@AROGYAANDHRA Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Check district-wise tally

Coronavirus India cases have crossed 70,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 70,756 including 2,293 deaths and 22,455 recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers to decide further roadmap for lockdown and its exit strategy via video conferencing. The meeting started at 3 pm on Monday and went on around 9 pm. This was PM Modi's 5th such meeting with the chief ministers ever since lockdown has been imposed in the country.

After the meeting with CMs, PMO quoted PM saying, "Even as we look at the gradual withdrawal of the lockdown, we should constantly remember that till we do not find a vaccine or a solution, the biggest weapon with us to the fight the virus is social distancing."

The Prime Minister has asked chief ministers to send him suggestions on the situation in their states and changes in the present lockdown guidelines by May 15.

