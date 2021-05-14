India logs 3.43 lakh new Covid cases, 4,000 deaths in past 24 hours; over 2 cr people recovered

Image Source : AP India logs 3.43 lakh new Covid cases; 4,000 deaths in past 24 hours for 3rd day in a row

India recorded 3,43,144 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the caseload tally to 2,40,46,809, according to Health Ministry. India has also logged 4,000 deaths for a third day in a row, following which now total fatalities stand at 2,62,317. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (850), followed by Karnataka with 344 daily deaths.

The active cases have dropped to 3704893 comprising 15.65 per cent of the total infections. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,00,79,599 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.26 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 42,582 cases, followed by Kerala with 39,955 cases, Karnataka with 35,297 cases, Tamil Nadu with 30,621 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 22,399 cases. 49.79% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 12.41% of the new cases.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said the virus may emerge again and so preparations have to be made at the national level in collaboration with states.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

