Maharashtra reports 42,582 fresh COVID cases, 850 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 42,582 new COVID cases, 54,535 recoveries and 850 deaths in last 24 hours.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 42,582 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 52,69,292.

As many as 850 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 78,857 in Maharashtra.

As many as 54,535 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 46,54,731.

The number of active cases stands at 5,33,294.

Mumbai city reported 1,946 new COVID-19 cases, 2,037 recoveries and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,29,410 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 88.34 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Currently, 35,02,630 patients are in home quarantine and 28,847 are in institutional quarantine.

