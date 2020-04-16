Coronavirus in Gujarat: 105 new COVID-19 cases reported, 3 more die; state tally jumps to 871

Coronavirus in Gujarat: 3 more persons die of COVID-19; state toll rises to 36

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 871 after 105 more people tested positive for the infection during the last 12 hours, a health official said on Thursday.

Among the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad,35 from Surat, eight from Anand, six from Vadodara, four each from Banaskantha and Narmada, three from Rajkot, and one each from Gandhinagar, Kheda and Panchmahal, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

So far, 64 people from the state have been discharged after recovery, she added

Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36, an official said on Thursday. These deaths were reported from Kutch, Ahmedabad and Botad districts, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

A 62-year-old COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment at a hospital died in Kutch, while an 80-year-old man succumbed in Botad.

Besides, a 60-year-old woman died due to the disease at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, the official said.

