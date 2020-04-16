17 new coronavirus cases in Delhi; death toll stands at 32 | Full List of Hotspots

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the national capital notched up to 1,578 as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Affairs figures. Delhi reported 17 new cases as of 8:00 am on April 16. There have been 32 death due to coronavirus while 40 people have recovered.

Earlier, 72 people in South Delhi were asked to self-quarantine themselves after a pizza delivery boy tested positive for coronavirus.

According to DM BM Mishra, a delivery boy from a famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar area tested positive on Tuesday, following which the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 16 colleagues at the outlet. A detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet.

"We have found that 72 houses had taken delivery from that outlet and hence everyone has been told to follow precautionary measures and be under self- quarantine," Mishra said.

List of 47 Hotspots/Containment Zones

Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka Dinpur Village Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash B Block Jahangirpuri Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar E-Pocket, GTB Enclave J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi Sadar Bazaar, Central District Chandni Mahal, Central District Nabi Karim, Central District Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084 In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015 In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063 In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

