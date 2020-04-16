Thursday, April 16, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2020 10:10 IST
17 new coronavirus cases in Delhi; death toll stands at 32 | Full List of Hotspots

Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the national capital notched up to 1,578 as per the latest Ministry of Health and Family Affairs figures. Delhi reported 17 new cases as of 8:00 am on April 16. There have been 32 death due to coronavirus while 40 people have recovered. 

Earlier, 72 people in South Delhi were asked to self-quarantine themselves after a pizza delivery boy tested positive for coronavirus. 

According to DM BM Mishra, a delivery boy from a famous pizza chain in Malviya Nagar area tested positive on Tuesday, following which the authorities immediately decided to quarantine his 16 colleagues at the outlet. A detailed trail was followed to identify each house where food was delivered by the outlet. 

"We have found that 72 houses had taken delivery from that outlet and hence everyone has been told to follow precautionary measures and be under self- quarantine," Mishra said.

List of 47 Hotspots/Containment Zones

  1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
  2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L 1 Sangam Vihar
  3. The affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extension
  4. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
  5. Dinpur Village
  6. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
  7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
  8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
  9. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
  10. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
  11. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
  12. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
  13. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
  14. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
  15. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
  16. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
  17. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
  18. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
  19. B Block Jahangirpuri
  20. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
  21. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri
  22. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
  23. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichripur
  24. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar
  25. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
  26. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj
  27. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
  28. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
  29. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar
  30. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
  31. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden
  32. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
  33. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
  34. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
  35. Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
  36. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
  37. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
  38. Chandni Mahal, Central District
  39. Nabi Karim, Central District
  40. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
  41. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
  42. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
  43. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
  44. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
  45. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063
  46. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
  47. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

