Coronavirus in Andhra: 54 new COVID-19 cases; Kurnool tally reaches 547. Check district-wise list

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 1887 after 54 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 345 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 41 have died, the state health department said on Friday. With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state. Kurnool contributed 7 out of the 54 fresh cases reported in the state. Besides, Visakhapatnam contributed 11 new cases. According to the medical bulletin, 1,56,681 samples were tested so far.

The second worst-hit district, Guntur, added one new case in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday, taking the total to 374. Krishna district reported six cases as its count rose to 322. Chittoor district in the red zone in Andhra, reported three fresh case. Vizianagaram, which was the only lone green zone in the state, has now reported one coronavirus case. Six other districts of the state did not report any new case, as per the bulletin.

Check District-wise breakdown of cases in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 56,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths while 16,540 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Friday. In the last one week, the country has witnessed a sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases as the rate of average cases surged. India is under the third extended lockdown period which was extended on May 1, effective from May 4 and will remain in place till May 17 to slowdown the speed of coronavirus spread.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are the worst hit states in the country with the first two having cases above 16,000 and 5,000 respectively. Mumbai, Indore, Ahmedabad, Agra are the worst hit districts having maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

However, in the present extended phase of the lockdown, the government has given some restrictions like opening of non-essential item shop, allowing e-com to deliver non-essential items depending in which zone they are delivery, opening of liquor shops, and other relaxations. But areas falling under red zones including all metro cities have still lockdown restrictions strictly in place.

