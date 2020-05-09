Coronavirus cases in India near 60,000; deaths at 1,981. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 59,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 59,662 including 1,981 deaths while 17,847 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the nation saw 3,320 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 95 deaths. The country in the past few days have witnessed an average of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day, significantly rising India's confirmed cases toll.
The country is under a nation-wide extended lockdown for the third consecutive time ever since March 24 and will remain effective till May 17. However, the third extended phase of the lockdown have some relaxations like opening of standalone shops, including non-essential ones, liquor shops, other relaxations.
Earlier, addressing health ministry's press conference Lav Agarwal said, "India could keep itself from reaching a coronavirus peak in terms of infections in the months of June and July if the required dos and donts are followed strictly." The joint secretary reacted to a warning by the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria on infections in the country peaking in the coming months.
"It is not necessary that we would reach a peak in June and July. If the guidelines are followed and there is community spread, we may not reach the peak stage," said Lav Agarwal.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1887
|842
|41
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|59
|34
|1
|Bihar
|571
|297
|5
|Chandigarh
|150
|21
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|38
|0
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|Delhi
|6318
|2020
|68
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|7402
|1872
|449
|Haryana
|647
|279
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|50
|38
|2
|Jammu and Kashmir
|823
|364
|9
|Jharkhand
|132
|52
|3
|Karnataka
|753
|376
|30
|Kerala
|503
|484
|4
|Ladakh
|42
|17
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|3341
|1349
|200
|Maharashtra
|19063
|3470
|731
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|10
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|271
|63
|2
|Puducherry
|9
|6
|0
|Punjab
|1731
|152
|29
|Rajasthan
|3579
|1916
|101
|Tamil Nadu
|6009
|1605
|40
|Telengana
|1133
|700
|29
|Tripura
|118
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|63
|46
|1
|Uttar Pradesh
|3214
|1387
|66
|West Bengal
|1678
|364
|160
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|59662*
|17847
|1981
