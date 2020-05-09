Coronavirus cases in India near 60,000; deaths at 1,981. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Indian commuters wearing masks ride on a motorcycle during a lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 59,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 59,662 including 1,981 deaths while 17,847 have recovered, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, the nation saw 3,320 new cases of COVID-19 infections and 95 deaths. The country in the past few days have witnessed an average of over 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day, significantly rising India's confirmed cases toll.

The country is under a nation-wide extended lockdown for the third consecutive time ever since March 24 and will remain effective till May 17. However, the third extended phase of the lockdown have some relaxations like opening of standalone shops, including non-essential ones, liquor shops, other relaxations.

Earlier, addressing health ministry's press conference Lav Agarwal said, "India could keep itself from reaching a coronavirus peak in terms of infections in the months of June and July if the required dos and donts are followed strictly." The joint secretary reacted to a warning by the Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr Randeep Guleria on infections in the country peaking in the coming months.

"It is not necessary that we would reach a peak in June and July. If the guidelines are followed and there is community spread, we may not reach the peak stage," said Lav Agarwal.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 1887 842 41 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 59 34 1 Bihar 571 297 5 Chandigarh 150 21 1 Chhattisgarh 59 38 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 6318 2020 68 Goa 7 7 0 Gujarat 7402 1872 449 Haryana 647 279 8 Himachal Pradesh 50 38 2 Jammu and Kashmir 823 364 9 Jharkhand 132 52 3 Karnataka 753 376 30 Kerala 503 484 4 Ladakh 42 17 0 Madhya Pradesh 3341 1349 200 Maharashtra 19063 3470 731 Manipur 2 2 0 Meghalaya 12 10 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Odisha 271 63 2 Puducherry 9 6 0 Punjab 1731 152 29 Rajasthan 3579 1916 101 Tamil Nadu 6009 1605 40 Telengana 1133 700 29 Tripura 118 2 0 Uttarakhand 63 46 1 Uttar Pradesh 3214 1387 66 West Bengal 1678 364 160 Total number of confirmed cases in India 59662* 17847 1981

ALSO READ | Major surge in coronavirus cases in Udaipur; 59 new cases come to light

ALSO READ | Over 4 million coronavirus cases worldwide; death toll at 276,181

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage