Over 4 million coronavirus cases worldwide; death toll at 276,181

Image Source : AP Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed 4-million mark.

Over 4 million worldwide coronavirus cases have been reported so far as confirmed patients tally surges to 4,011,587 with 276,181 deaths while 1,382,394 have recovered. United States continues to remain the worst affected nation due to COVID-19 outbreak followed by Spain, Italy, UK, France, Russia and China.

While cases continue to surge, President Donald Trump a couple of days said they will have the vaccine for coronavirus by the end of this year. Researchers, labs across the world are working full throttle to find a vaccine that can cure and used as an antidote to coronavirus. While several have claimed to found it, trial runs at some place have also become.

In a new development, Chinese researchers had observed that virus causing COVID-19 was found in semen sample of few infected persons which raised concerns about sexual transmission of the disease, however, nothing concrete came out.

