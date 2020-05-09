Image Source : PTI Major surge in coronavirus cases in Udaipur; 59 new cases come to light on Friday

Coronavirus cases in the tourist city of Udaipur saw a major surge on Friday when 59 COVID-19 cases came to light together. This has caused a state of panic among the local administrative staff and the medical department.

Curfew has been imposed in areas coming under 4 police stations. Places like Haridas Ji Ki Magri, Neemachkheda and Bapubazar located in Dewali area have also been sealed.

There is a state of panic among the residents of these areas which have seen COVID-19 cases near them rise exponentially.

Section 144 has been imposed in areas under Dhanmandi thana, Surajpole thana, Jogivadi and Kolavadi.

Udaipur had only a handful of coronavirus cases before this. As per the figures issued on May 8, Udaipur had 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The total has now notched up above 50.

