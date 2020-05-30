Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: 70 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 2,944; death toll at 60

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 2,944 after 70 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,092 have so far recovered and have been discharged, while 60 have died, the State Health Department said on Saturday. With this, the number of active cases now stands at 792. According to the medical bulletin, 9,504 samples were tested in the state in last 24 hours.

With the latest updates, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts continued to be the major hotbeds in the state.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.73 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,73,763 including 86,422 active cases, 4,971 deaths and 82,370 cured, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday. The nation is nearing towards the end of the third extended lockdown period which is in place till May 31, however, government sources say that the lockdown will again be extended for two more weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage