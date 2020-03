Coronavirus: 3 more confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in Kerala Kerala has confirmed three more cases of the deadly novel coronavirus, taking the toll in the state to 24. Giving out the latest information, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a total of 12,740 are under observation, of which 12,470 are under home quarantine while 270 are hospitalised.

