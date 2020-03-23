Coronavirus: 23 states, 7 UTs under complete lockdown as death toll reaches 9

Image Source : PTI File

Amid an unprecedented crisis arising due to coronavirus outbreak, at least 23 states and seven union territories covering 548 districts will be under lockdown to check the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The states and UTs under complete lockdown include Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Tripura, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Haryana, Daman Diu and Nagar Haveli, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Karnataka and Assam.

The death toll rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each while the number of confirmed cases increased to 468. The number of active Coronavirus cases are 424 now and 35 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 468, including 40 foreign nationals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of "471 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases".

A total of 20,707 samples from 19,817 individuals have been tested so far, the ICMR said.

According to the Health Ministry data, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 74, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 67, including seven foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 33 cases of coronavirus patients after seven more persons tested positive for the deadly virus. The number of cases in Telangana have risen to 32, including 10 foreigners, it said.

Uttar Pradesh has 31 positive cases, including a foreign national. Delhi and Gujarat have reported 29 cases each, while Rajasthan has 28 positive cases, including two foreign nationals.

In Haryana, there are 26 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has 21 cases, according to the data.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has nine cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal reported seven cases, while Madhya Pradesh has six cases so far.

Chandigarh has six cases, while Andhra Pradesh reported seven cases. Jammu and Kashmir has four cases.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have reported three cases each, while there are two case each in Bihar and Odisha. Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

(With PTI inputs)

