18,653‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in 24-hours. Tally crosses 5.85 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed ... lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases 3,47,979 recovered and 17,400 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.
The Home Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for 'Unlock 2.0' phase across country between July 1 and July 31. The report stated that COVID-19 lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31. In containment zones, only essential activities are allowed. The government's guidelines come on a day when Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended lockdowns in their respective states to July 31.
Meanwhile, A total 67 per cent citizens say they will not take metro or local trains in the next 30 days even if they are restarted, according to a LocalCircles survey.
Only 15 per cent citizens say they will visit a gymnasium or swimming pool in the next 30 days if they are restarted. 93 per cent citizens do not plan to have a holiday hotel stay in the next 3 months.
Unlock 1.0 which announced the reopening of several sectors and relaxation in many areas ended on June 30. From today, the nation has entered Unlock 2.0 phase.
State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|47
|50
|0
|97
|Andhra Pradesh
|7897
|6511
|187
|14595
|Arunachal Pradesh
|128
|62
|1
|191
|Assam
|2568
|5647
|12
|8227
|Bihar
|2289
|7687
|67
|10043
|Chandigarh
|70
|364
|6
|440
|Chhattisgarh
|597
|2250
|13
|2860
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|131
|82
|0
|213
|Delhi
|26270
|58348
|2742
|87360
|Goa
|716
|596
|3
|1315
|Gujarat
|7049
|23662
|1846
|32557
|Haryana
|4340
|9972
|236
|14548
|Himachal Pradesh
|363
|580
|10
|953
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2674
|4722
|101
|7497
|Jharkhand
|591
|1884
|15
|2490
|Karnataka
|7078
|7918
|246
|15242
|Kerala
|2112
|2306
|24
|4442
|Ladakh
|324
|648
|1
|973
|Madhya Pradesh
|2626
|10395
|572
|13593
|Maharashtra
|75995
|90911
|7855
|174761
|Manipur
|681
|553
|0
|1234
|Meghalaya
|9
|42
|1
|52
|Mizoram
|38
|122
|0
|160
|Nagaland
|291
|168
|0
|459
|Odisha
|1851
|5189
|25
|7065
|Puducherry
|430
|272
|12
|714
|Punjab
|1557
|3867
|144
|5568
|Rajasthan
|3381
|14220
|413
|18014
|Sikkim
|37
|52
|0
|89
|Tamil Nadu
|38892
|50074
|1201
|90167
|Telangana
|8785
|7294
|260
|16339
|Tripura
|301
|1086
|1
|1388
|Uttarakhand
|609
|2231
|41
|2881
|Uttar Pradesh
|6711
|16084
|697
|23492
|West Bengal
|5761
|12130
|668
|18559
|Cases being reassigned to states
|6915
|6915
|Total#
|220114
|347979
|17400
|585493