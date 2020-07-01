18,653‬ new COVID-19 cases in India in 24-hours. Tally crosses 5.85 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Beds are arranged in rows at a makeshift COVID-19 care center at an indoor sports stadium in New Delhi.

India coronavirus cases have crossed ... lakh-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 5,85,493 including 2,20,114 active cases 3,47,979 recovered and 17,400 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Wednesday.

The Home Ministry on Monday issued guidelines for 'Unlock 2.0' phase across country between July 1 and July 31. The report stated that COVID-19 lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31. In containment zones, only essential activities are allowed. The government's guidelines come on a day when Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended lockdowns in their respective states to July 31.

Meanwhile, A total 67 per cent citizens say they will not take metro or local trains in the next 30 days even if they are restarted, according to a LocalCircles survey.

Only 15 per cent citizens say they will visit a gymnasium or swimming pool in the next 30 days if they are restarted. 93 per cent citizens do not plan to have a holiday hotel stay in the next 3 months.

Unlock 1.0 which announced the reopening of several sectors and relaxation in many areas ended on June 30. From today, the nation has entered Unlock 2.0 phase.

State-wise list of COVID-19 cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 47 50 0 97 Andhra Pradesh 7897 6511 187 14595 Arunachal Pradesh 128 62 1 191 Assam 2568 5647 12 8227 Bihar 2289 7687 67 10043 Chandigarh 70 364 6 440 Chhattisgarh 597 2250 13 2860 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 131 82 0 213 Delhi 26270 58348 2742 87360 Goa 716 596 3 1315 Gujarat 7049 23662 1846 32557 Haryana 4340 9972 236 14548 Himachal Pradesh 363 580 10 953 Jammu and Kashmir 2674 4722 101 7497 Jharkhand 591 1884 15 2490 Karnataka 7078 7918 246 15242 Kerala 2112 2306 24 4442 Ladakh 324 648 1 973 Madhya Pradesh 2626 10395 572 13593 Maharashtra 75995 90911 7855 174761 Manipur 681 553 0 1234 Meghalaya 9 42 1 52 Mizoram 38 122 0 160 Nagaland 291 168 0 459 Odisha 1851 5189 25 7065 Puducherry 430 272 12 714 Punjab 1557 3867 144 5568 Rajasthan 3381 14220 413 18014 Sikkim 37 52 0 89 Tamil Nadu 38892 50074 1201 90167 Telangana 8785 7294 260 16339 Tripura 301 1086 1 1388 Uttarakhand 609 2231 41 2881 Uttar Pradesh 6711 16084 697 23492 West Bengal 5761 12130 668 18559 Cases being reassigned to states 6915 6915 Total# 220114 347979 17400 585493

