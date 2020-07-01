Image Source : FILE Unlock 2 guidelines issued for Gurugram RWAs. Check Details

As India enters the Unlock-2 stage of the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi back in March, new guidelines have been issued for how the restrictions should be managed in the month of July. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued guidelines for the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) to follow in the Unlock 2 phase till July 31.

Earlier, lockdown was announced in 8 areas of Gurugram for a period of 2 weeks in wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

All activities which have been permitted by the MHA to be allowed by the RWAs in Gurugram without any hindrance or additional restrictions except in the containment zones or large outbreak regions where only movement for medical emergencies and supply of essential goods and services are being allowed. All residents of sectors/colonies/condominiums/groups housing societies to be allowed to enter/exit the gates of the respective areas for joining their workplaces which have been permitted to function with due precautions of thermal scanning, hand sanitissation and social distancing except those in containment zones or large outbreak regions or those who have been rested positive for COVID-19 or kept in home quarantine by orders of District Administration. Instructions related to night curgew between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, except for medical emergencies and essential services to be followed by the RWAs. Entry of the house helps and maids to the houses of residents will be allowed with certain restrictions 1. Mandatory use of face-mask.

2. Thermal scanning and hand sanitisation at the entry gate.

3. Residents to be persuaded to make arrangements for stay of house-helps and maids inside their houses, as far as possible, to avoid their daily movement from their place of residence. (It is an advisory not a mandatory instruction).

4. Entry of mainds or house-helps to a containment zone or large outbreak region for work are not to be permitted.

​5. If their house comes under a containment zone, they will not be allowed entry. RWAs must cooperate in health survey related to COVID-19 being done by the District Administration in their jurisdictions. Walks in common areas are to be restricted by staggering the morning and evening times (between 5:00 am and 10:00 pm) on basis of odd-even house number scheme to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. Playing of team games and groupd activities are not to be permitted. RWAs to issue guidelines in this regard in their area.

MCG seeks cooperation of RWAs to execute responsibilities of COVID-19 management within their jurisdiction in the following activities

Identification of vulnerable sections like pregnant women, senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and children of the age upto 10 and supporting them in availing essential goods and services.

Putting up 'Home Isolation' notices on behalf of MCG at residences of positive cases under home isolation and enforcement of the isolation of other family members as per rules.

Regulations of entry/exit of the containment zone by deputing already available security guards to supplement govt authorities. Exception to be given for medical emergencies.

Enforcing bio-medical waste management of residences under 'home-isolation'. Liaison with MCG for collection of bio-medical waste as per fixed schedule.

Setting up of community/ condominium based isolation centres for those who cannot manage home isolation as per SOPs issued by the government.

