Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Corona Alert: India records 918 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Corona Alert: India witnessed a single-day rise of 918 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. The Union Health Ministry recently informed that the active cases rose to 6,350. In addition to this, the country's Covid-19 death toll climb to 5,30,806 with four latest fatalities.

Four fatalities were reported today

According to Union Health Ministry's latest data, India reported four latest fatalities today; two were reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one death reconciled by Kerala. According to the data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.08 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.86 percent.

Recovery rate recorded at 98.8 percent

The infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,338). The active cases now comprise 0.01 percent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 percent, according to the health ministry website.

A total of 92.03 crore tests for the detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 44,225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,59,182, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

Covid vaccine

According to the ministry, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Single-day rise of 1,071 fresh cases in India; active tally climb to 5,915

ALSO READ | COVID-19 ALERT! 76 samples of new Coronavirus variant XBB1.16 found in India

Latest India News