Controversial self-styled godman Asaram Bapu tests Covid-19 positive, hospitalised

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu has tested positive for Covid-19. Currently serving life imprisonment in connection with a rape case at Jodhpur Central jail, Asaram Bapu was rushed to a hospital after he complained of restlessness and chest pain.

After preliminary examination, doctors admitted Asaram Bapu, 80, to ICU ward at MDM Hospital. His oxygen level is said to be below the normal range.

He had shown mild symptoms of Covid-19 a few days ago. His Covid-19 test was done three days ago and his report came positive on Wednesday evening. Several inmates at the Jodhpur Central jail were found Covid-19 positive last month.

Meanwhile, many of his followers gathered outside the hospital in large numbers, giving a tough time to the police. Reports say that he could be shifted to AIIMS, Jodhpur from MDM Hospital.

Asaram Bapu was sentenced to life imprisonment by an SC/ST court in the case of rape of a minor girl at Manai Ashram near Jodhpur. He was arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh in 2014.

