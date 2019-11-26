In protest against Maharashtra political developments, Sena MPs to boycott Parliament joint sitting

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Constitution Day: Shiv Sena MPs to boycott Parliament joint sitting today

In a first visit of the Shiv Sena MPs with Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her official residence, the MPs informed her that they will not be part of the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day to protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly.

The MPs met Gandhi and conveyed to her that the party will be with the opposition in its protest against the developments in Maharashtra, Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said.

He said the party's MP will not be part of the joint sitting on Tuesday.

Kirtikar along with Sena MPs Arvind Sawant, Rahul Shewale, Anil Desai, met Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal was also present during the meeting, Kirtikar said.

"The government has murdered the Constitution in Maharashtra. After directions from party chief Uddhav Thackeray, we will be boycotting the joint sitting of Parliament called to commemorate the Constitution Day," he said.

The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the political developments in Maharashtra and installing a government led by Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister, sources said.

Congress-NCP-Sena are currently fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court over government formation in Maharashtra.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit leader was administered the oath of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, rattling the three parties who were giving final touches to the government formation in the state.

Also Read | Pawars, Thackerays, Mundes: Uncle-nephew tussles not new in Maharashtra

Also Read | Wrong to say I am behind Ajit Pawar's revolt: Sharad Pawar​