Constitution Day of India: Know about history, significance and why the day is celebrated

Image Source : X/@MOPA_PIB/PTI India celebrates Constitution Day each year on November 26.

Constitution Day of India: India commemorates Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, annually on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. While the Constitution officially came into effect on January 26, 1950, establishing India as a republic, the day also honours the legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee. Dr. Ambedkar, an ardent champion of marginalised communities, spearheaded the drafting of the Constitution -- a monumental task completed in 2 years, 11 months, and 17 days. Initially observed as Law Day, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment renamed it Constitution Day in 2015 to promote awareness of constitutional values among citizens.

Constitution of India.

History of Constitution Day

The Indian Constitution's roots trace back to the Government of India Act of 1935, which emphasised the need for a comprehensive framework to define the country's future as a sovereign democratic republic. This necessity culminated in the formation of the Constituent Assembly in December 1946, under the presidency of Dr Rajendra Prasad. Over the course of two years, the committee engaged in meticulous deliberations, spread across eleven sessions. This rigorous process led to the adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, paving the way for its implementation on January 26, 1950, when India officially became a republic.

Significance of Constitution Day

The day highlights the core values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, including justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity. It commemorates the contributions of Dr BR Ambedkar and the Constituent Assembly, reinforcing the principles of democracy and national integration. The day serves as a reminder for citizens to uphold their civic responsibilities and strive for a society rooted in fairness, inclusivity, and equality. By honouring the Constitution, it seeks to inspire collective efforts toward building a harmonious and just nation.

Why is Constitution Day celebrated?

Constitution Day is celebrated with great pomp across the country. The day is celebrated to make the people of the country aware of the Constitution. It was decided to celebrate Constitution Day so that every citizen of the country becomes aware of the constitutional values. The decision to celebrate Constitution Day was taken to pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution of India contains many principles, based on which the fundamental, political principles, procedures, rights, guidelines, laws, etc. have been decided for the government and citizens of the country.

