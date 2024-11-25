Supreme Court rejects plea to remove 'Socialist' and 'Secularism' from Constitution's Preamble

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/X The words 'Socialist' and 'Secular' were inserted in the Preamble of the Constitution under the 42nd Constitutional Amendment Act.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking the removal of the words "Socialism" and "Secularism" from the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The petition was filed by former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy, advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, and one Balram Singh. Notably, the inclusion of "Socialism" in the Preamble was introduced through the 42nd Constitutional Amendment during Indira Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister in 1976.

A Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar has reiterated that Parliament holds the authority to amend the Constitution, including its Preamble. The Bench addressed the interpretation of "Socialism" and "Secularism," emphasising their relevance within the Indian context. It also stated that the framing of policies concerning these principles is a prerogative of the government.

What did Supreme Court say?

During the hearing, the Supreme Court observed that "Socialism" and "Secularism" are integral to the basic structure of the Constitution. The top court noted that while these terms can be interpreted in different ways, they should be understood in the Indian context rather than through the lens of Western interpretations. The petitions do not require a detailed hearing, the CJI said. "The two expressions 'socialist' and 'secular' were made in 1976 through amendments and the fact that the Constitution was adopted in 1949 does not make any difference. The retrospectivity arguments if accepted will apply to all amendments," noted the CJI.

How 'Socialist' and 'Secular' were added to Preamble?

The words 'Socialist' and 'Secular' were inserted in the Preamble of the Constitution under the 42nd Constitutional amendment moved by the Indira Gandhi government in 1976. The amendment changed the description of India in the Preamble from a "sovereign, democratic republic" to a "sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic." Swamy, in his petition, has contended that the Preamble cannot be altered, varied, or repealed.

What does 'Socialist' mean in the Constitution?

The term 'Socialist' in the Preamble reflects the commitment of the Indian state to ensure social and economic equality among its citizens. It implies that the government will strive to reduce inequalities in income, wealth, and opportunity, and will work towards providing a fair distribution of resources. It does not suggest a strict adherence to socialism as an ideology but rather indicates a mixed economy where both the public and private sectors coexist.

What does 'Secular' mean in the Constitution?

The term 'Secular' signifies that India does not have an official state religion. The Indian state treats all religions with equal respect and does not favour or discriminate against any religion. This ensures freedom of religion for all citizens and promotes the principle of religious harmony and tolerance. The secular nature of the Indian state is meant to protect the rights of all religious communities and individuals, ensuring that religion remains a personal matter without interference from the state.

ALSO READ: Was Preamble to Constitution from classes 3rd and 6th textbooks deleted? NCERT clarifies