Why did NCERT delete preamble to constitution from classes 3rd and 6th textbooks?

The National Council of Education (NCERT) has deleted the preamble to the constitution from the classes 3 and 6 textbooks. The Preamble has also been removed from some main academic subjects, including language and environmental studies (EVS). The revision in textbooks has been done following the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new books for classes 3 and 6 have been issued keeping in mind the new National Curriculum Framework.

Reacting to the allegations of removal of the Preamble from NCERT books, NCERT said, 'For the first time NCERT is giving great importance to various facets of the Indian Constitution- Preamble, Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights and the National Anthem. All these are being placed in various textbooks of various stages.'

Preamble appears in Science Book

None of the new Class 3 books for Hindi, English, Maths and World Around Us (which replaces EVS) has a printed preamble. While, the old EVS book, Looking Around, and Hindi, Rimjhim 3, did have the preamble.

In the old Class 6 books, the preamble was printed on one of the first few pages of the Hindi book 'Durva', the English book 'Honey Suckle', the Science book, and all the three EVS books – 'Our Pasts-I', 'Social and Political Life-1' and 'The Earth Our Abode'.

In the newly released books, the preface appears only in the science book "Curiosity" and the Hindi book "Malhar". Instead of three separate environmental studies, NCERT has published one single book titled Exploring Society: India and Beyond, which does not include the Preamble but covers fundamental rights and duties.

Student's knowledge should not be limited

According to NCERT, the knowledge of the students should not be limited to the preamble. They should acquire constitutional values ​​from fundamental duties, fundamental rights, and the national anthem. "The understanding that only the Preamble reflects the Constitution and Constitutional Values is flawed and narrow. Why should children not acquire Constitutional Values from Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights and National Anthem along with Preamble? We give equal importance to all of these for the holistic development of children following the vision of NEP - 2020," NCERT said.