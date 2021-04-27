Tuesday, April 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Constable on poll duty dies due to low oxygen level

Constable on poll duty dies due to low oxygen level

A head constable on panchayat poll duty died due to low oxygen level during election duty.

IANS IANS
Ballia Published on: April 27, 2021 10:20 IST
covid 19
Image Source : PTI

A head constable on panchayat poll duty died due to low oxygen level during election duty.

A head constable on panchayat poll duty died due to low oxygen level during election duty.

Kamla Singh Yadav, 50, was deployed in the Hussainabad area under the Bansdih police station to maintain law and order during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said, "He complained of breathing difficulties while on duty on Monday and was taken to the district hospital from where doctors referred him to another hospital for advanced treatment."

The victim was then admitted to a medical center in Buxar district in the neighboring state of Bihar, where he died during treatment, the ASP added.

It is not yet known if he had tested positive for Covid.

Also Read: 5 women cause ruckus after family member succumbs to covid, FIR lodged

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X