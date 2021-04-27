5 women cause ruckus after family member succumbs to covid, FIR lodged

Image Source : PTI After PAC personnel Sheroman Singh succumbed to COVID 19, five of his family members were booked for creating a ruckus in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital

After PAC personnel Sheroman Singh succumbed to COVID 19, five of his family members were booked for creating a ruckus in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where Singh took his last breath.

Singh was a retired PAC personnel who passed away on Monday morning owing to COVID 19. Following this, 5 women from his family started alleging the medical staff of negligence and held them responsible for Singh's demise.

They claimed that the patient was not provided oxygen on time.

Police said that doctors and the hospital staff threatened to go on strike if an FIR was not registered against the women. On the basis of a complaint filed by the chief medical officer of Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, the FIR was registered against the women.

The police spokesperson said that the FIR has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 332 (whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person being a public servant in the discharge of his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insults), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 2A Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Medical Care) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Disease Act

The FIR was lodged at Kawarsi police station.

