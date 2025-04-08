Congress targets BJP, RSS at CWC meet: 'Violence, communalism pushing country into abyss of hatred' Congress Working Committee meeting: Congress leaders from all over the country gathered on Tuesday in Ahmedabad to discuss its next political steps over the next two days. Congress Working Committee also passed special resolution marking 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Congress Working Committee meeting: The Congress on Tuesday passed a special resolution commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.In the resolution, the party sharply criticised the BJP and RSS, stating that "violence and communalism are pushing the country into an abyss of hatred." The party vowed to uphold Patel's legacy by standing firmly against religious polarization and divisive politics.

In a resolution passed at the Extended Congress Working Committee, the party said the ideology of make-believe confrontation and mischievously professed division had led to the spread of a deliberate web of lies about conflicts between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru. "In reality, it was an attack on the very ethos of our freedom struggle and the inseparable leadership of Gandhi-Nehru-Patel," the resolution said.

"The cobweb of deceit and deception couldn't sustain, for Sardar Patel himself wrote to Pandit Nehru on August 3, 1947, and unequivocally stated, 'Our attachment and affection for each other and our comradeship for an unbroken period of nearly 30 years admit of no formalities... Our combination is unbreakable and therein lies our strength'," the CWC resolution said.

Congress to defeat forces of animosity and division

Today, the forces of animosity and division seek to undermine this very spirit of camaraderie and bonhomie, it said. "Therefore, once again, the Congress is determined to follow the life principles of Sardar Patel to defeat the forces of animosity and division as also exposing the fake news factory of these elements," the party said.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and the proponent of social justice, Rahul Gandhi, as also millions of Congress workers are even more determined today to walk on the 'nyaypath' in our struggle for protection of the Constitution as also our democracy. The path shown by Sardar Patel is this very path," the resolution said.

Here's the resolution passed at the Extended Congress Working Committee

