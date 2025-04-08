Sambhal violence: SP MP Zia Barq appears before SIT, says he has faith in judicial system Ahead of visiting the police station, he said, despite not being in good health and doctors advising him to rest, he is ready to cooperate with the police to avoid a "media trial".

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq appeared before the SIT on Tuesday in connection with the violence that erupted in Sambhal last year during a court-ordered survey of a mosque. Accompanied by over 10 lawyers, he arrived at Nakhasa police station at about 11:30 am to get his statement recorded before the SIT, which is probing the case.

“I was given a 35-day notice under BNSS. I have faith in the judicial system. I reached to cooperate in every manner. I have answered all their questions,” Zia Ur Rehman Barq said.

Ahead of visiting the police station, he said, despite not being in good health and doctors advising him to rest, he is ready to cooperate with the police to avoid a "media trial".



"I have come today to ensure that no police official or media personnel feels that I am avoiding the investigation. The case filed against me is baseless, and I am here to clear my name," he added.

The development comes as a violence erupted in Sambhal’s Kot Garvi locality on November 24 last year, during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire, while several others sustained injuries.