'Congress released 1700 PFI members,' says Home Minister Amit Shah in Karnataka's Puttur

Addressing people in Karnataka's Puttur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Congress party. He said that the party which released 1700 members of the PFI could never protect the state and added that it is only the BJP that can. In his statement, Shah said "Congress had released 1700 members of the PFI and BJP's PM Narendra Modi banned PFI and shut it permanently. Congress party, which strengthens anti-national elements, can never protect Karnataka."

Shah further pointed out the neighbouring state of Kerala and re-emphasized his words. "There is Kerala near you (Karnataka). I don't want to say much. If you want to keep Karnataka safe, only BJP can do this. Only a BJP govt in Karnataka, under the leadership of PM Modi, can do this."

The minister who is on a visit to the coastal region is also scheduled to inaugurate the Bharat Mata Mandir built by Dharmashree Pratisthan at Hanumagiri. BJP won seven of the eight Assembly seats in Dakshina Kannada district in the 2018 elections.

Shah takes potshots at Congress in Sonipat rally

Earlier in his rally in Haryana's Sonipat, Shah had taken a dig at the Congress party. He had said that Haryana witnessed so much progress in the last eight years and that this could not have happened during the Congress rule of 70 years.

"You have witnessed so much development in Haryana during the past eight years. Corruption has reduced in every sector, law and order has improved and castism has ended. In eight years so much development has taken place in Haryana that could not have happened in 70 years. Now education sarpanches are taking Haryana forward," Shah had said.

