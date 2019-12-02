Image Source : PTI Congress quiz contests for students to dispel BJP canards

The Congress in Uttar Pradesh has hit upon a new idea to connect with youth. Among the programmes commemorating the 75th birth anniversary of late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, the party is organising quiz contests in educational institutions in the state to inform youngsters about the contributions of its leaders in nation building.

Titled "Main yuva hoon, mera bhi ek sapna hai", the quiz contests also seek to "dispel the canards being spread about the Congress by the BJP", said UPCC spokesman Kishore Varshney. "The quiz programmes are being organised with the consent of the institutions and are optional. Most questions in the quiz focus on Congress prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and their contribution to the country," said Varshney.

One such event was held on Sunday at Prayagraj's KP Inter College. Of the total of 60 questions in Sunday's quiz, about 36, were related to the Congress prime ministers and leaders, including Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and each question had four options.

The remaining questions were related to space, science and general knowledge. The sole question related to the BJP was "Which leader said that if he is alive, it is because of Rajiv Gandhi?" Participants in the quiz are given certificates signed by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, UPCC President Raj Babbar and the organiser of the programme Sachin Naik.

Mallika Pandey, a class 8 student, who took part in the quiz, said: "The number of participants was so huge that many of us had to sit on the stairs and take the quiz." The Congress spokesman said that these programmes were being organised in all the 75 districts.

