Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalised

The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, he said.

Pune Published on: December 02, 2019 10:37 IST
 Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday. The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following which he was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic Pune, he said.

"All necessary tests have been performed and he is currently under observation. He is conscious," a senior doctor at the hospital said.

