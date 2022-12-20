‘I am opening a shop of…’: Rahul Gandhi’s response to BJP leaders' questions regarding his Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi addressed an event in Alwar.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Alwar, Rajasthan said he was opening a shop of love in the market of hatred and this was his response to BJP leaders who asked the objectives of his yatras.

“I am opening a shop of love in the market of hatred. This is my response to BJP leaders who ask why I am doing this yatra,” Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi lands into Hindi language controversy

Gandhi made a controversial remark against Hindi language saying that it will not work if you want to speak to the people of rest of the world but English will. The Congress scion made this statement in Alwar.

"If you want to speak to people of rest of the world, Hindi will not work, English will. We want children of poor farmers and labourers to go & compete with Americans & win over them using their language. I'm happy that 1,700 English medium schools have been opened in Rajasthan," Rahul Gandhi said.

Hitting out at the government, Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP leaders don't want English to be taught in schools. But children of all their leaders go to English medium schools. Actually, they don't want children of poor farmers and labourers to learn English, dream big & get out of fields."

Meanwhile, lashing out at the government over India-China, Rahul Gandhi earlier said that China is constantly preparing for war while theIndian government is asleep.

"Our government is hiding the information on the preparations of China. The Government of India does not work strategically, it works on an event basis. When it comes to geopolitics, events do not work there. Foreign Minister's statements keep coming, but he needs to deepen his understanding," he said at a press conference.

Gandhi also expressed his surprise saying that no one, including the media, is asking questions on China, despite it occupying Indian territory and martyring 20 Indian soldiers.



