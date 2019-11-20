Image Source : PTI Cong dissolves party unit in Himachal, PCC chief to remain unchanged

The Congress has dissolved its party unit in Himachal Pradesh, a release issued by the party said on Wednesday.

However, the president of the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) shall remain unchanged, the release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal said.

It added that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had decided to dissolve the executive committees of the PCC, DCC and BCCs in Himachal Pradesh with immediate effect.

