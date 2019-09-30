Monday, September 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Congress denied permission for 'Nyay Yatra'

Congress denied permission for 'Nyay Yatra'

Congress leaders on Sunday claimed that the district administrative authorities have denied permission to "Nyay Yatra" seeking justice for Shahjahanpur victim.

IANS IANS
Shahjahanpur Published on: September 30, 2019 6:46 IST
Congress denied permission for 'Nyay Yatra'

Congress denied permission for 'Nyay Yatra'

Congress leaders on Sunday claimed that the district administrative authorities have denied permission to "Nyay Yatra" seeking justice for Shahjahanpur victim.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada tweeted, "The nyay yatra by @INCIndia in solidarity with the victimised Shahjahanpur girl will go ahead full strength. The Yogi govt cannot crush the democratic right to protest against a crime. The fight for justice will not be silenced."

Congress has planned to begin Nyay Yatra march on Monday from Congress district office to Lucknow.

Congress has alleged that the state government is shielding the accused.

ALSO READ | I am ashamed: Chinmayanand admits having sexual conversations, body massage

ALSO READ | UP student, who accused Chinmayanand of rape, arrested in extortion case

ALSO READ | Chinmayanand under observation: Hospital

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi based insurance firm busted for crores of fraud, several duped Next StoryNo leave for govt officials in view of heavy rains: Yogi Adityanath  