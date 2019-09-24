Image Source : FILE Chinmayanand under observation: Hospital

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand is under observation and his blood pressure and other parameters are normal, according to the hospital where the BJP leader, who was arrested after a student accused him of sexual assault, has been admitted.

He was tested for heart problems on Monday at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after he complained of chest pain, but an angiography did not find any "significant blockage" in his arteries

"Swami Chinmayanand is admitted in MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit) Ward of SGPGI under Prof PK Goel, HoD, Cardiology. His blood pressure and other parameters are normal, he is still under observation," Chief Medical Superintendent Prof Amit Agarwal of SGPGI said in a bulletin on Tuesday

Agarwal said, "There has been improvement in the condition of Chinmayanand. His blood sugar is also normal. He had lunch and is also talking. If his health is fine, he may be possibly discharged within a couple of days."

Jail officials said that doctors in Shahjahanpur had referred the BJP leader to Lucknow earlier on Monday morning due to his health condition.

Chinmayanand was admitted with symptoms of angina in the SGPGI's Medical Intensive Care Unit Ward.

"An angiography was done at the PGI and no significant blockage was found. Angioplasty was not required," Agarwal had said on Monday.

The leader had the chest pain due to diabetes, he had said.

A postgraduate student, who studied at a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram, has alleged that she was raped and physically exploited by the 72-year-old for a over a year.

Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday in the case. He has been booked under sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Instead of IPC Section 376 (rape), he has been booked under IPC Section 376 C, which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

