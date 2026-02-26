IND vs ZIM Live cricket score: India face Zimbabwe in Chennai with semifinal hopes on the line

Chennai:

IND vs ZIM Live cricket score: India face Zimbabwe today in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams are playing against each other in India across all formats for the first time since March 2002. Both teams are in a must-win situation to advance to the semifinals of the mega event, and a loss will end their campaign with one game to go. Will India return to winning ways, or will Zimbabwe shock India in the biggest upset of the World Cup? Follow for live updates:

India's form in the T20 World Cup

India entered the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup with four consecutive wins, having won all their group stage matches in the tournament. However, they were dealt a massive blow as South Africa handed them a 76-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will now have to win both their remaining matches of the tournament to qualify for the semifinals.

Zimbabwe's form in the T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe shocked the cricketing fraternity in the group stage, beating Australia and Sri Lanka, and topped their group as well. They won all four matches in the round to enter the Super 8 round in style. However, like India, they were also handed a massive 101-run loss by the West Indies, and they cannot afford to drop a game for the rest of the Super 8 round.

Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza