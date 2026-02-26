Advertisement
  IND vs ZIM Live cricket score: India face Zimbabwe in Chennai with semifinal hopes on the line
IND vs ZIM Live cricket score: India face Zimbabwe in Chennai with semifinal hopes on the line

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Updated:

IND vs ZIM Live cricket score: India and Zimbabwe face each other in the do-or-die clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. Both teams must win to stay alive in the tournament. Can India return to winning ways or will Zimbabwe shock the home side? Follow for live updates

IND vs ZIM live cricket score
Image Source : AP
Chennai:

IND vs ZIM Live cricket score: India face Zimbabwe today in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams are playing against each other in India across all formats for the first time since March 2002. Both teams are in a must-win situation to advance to the semifinals of the mega event, and a loss will end their campaign with one game to go. Will India return to winning ways, or will Zimbabwe shock India in the biggest upset of the World Cup? Follow for live updates:

India's form in the T20 World Cup

India entered the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup with four consecutive wins, having won all their group stage matches in the tournament. However, they were dealt a massive blow as South Africa handed them a 76-run loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will now have to win both their remaining matches of the tournament to qualify for the semifinals.

Zimbabwe's form in the T20 World Cup

Zimbabwe shocked the cricketing fraternity in the group stage, beating Australia and Sri Lanka, and topped their group as well. They won all four matches in the round to enter the Super 8 round in style. However, like India, they were also handed a massive 101-run loss by the West Indies, and they cannot afford to drop a game for the rest of the Super 8 round.

Squads

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

Zimbabwe Squad: Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza

 

Live updates :IND vs ZIM Live Updates

  • 6:12 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Rickelton is having fun!

    Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton is having fun at the moment taking the West Indies bowlers to the cleaners and has a chance to notch up a brilliant half-century. Can he smash a six and finish it off? This is a massive result for India as they wanted West Indies to lose this game.

  • 6:06 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    India vs Zimbabwe Head to Head record

    India and Zimbabwe are facing each other in India in T20Is for the first time in history. However, Zimbabwe have beaten India thrice in the shortest format. On the contrary, India have also beaten Zimbabwe in 13 matches so far. Having said that, India cannot take the opposition lightly as they are in a must-win situation. Zimbabwe have nothing to lose at the moment and can play with freedom. The pressure is on India to deliver.

  • 6:02 PM (IST)Feb 26, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup. India are under a lot of pressure after losing to South Africa by 76 runs in their previous game and must win their remaining two matches to make it to the semifinals. With South Africa set to beat the West Indies in Ahmedabad, NRR is unlikely to play a role if India beat Zimbabwe. This will relieve the tension a bit for the hosts. Toss is set to take place at 6.30 PM. Can India perform under pressure and stay alive in the tournament? Follow for live updates

