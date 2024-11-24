Congress appoints Qazi Nizamuddin AICC in-charge of Delhi ahead of polls, replaces Deepak Babaria

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress leader Qazi Nizamuddin

The Congress on Sunday appointed Qazi Nizamuddin as the AICC in-charge of Delhi, replacing Deepak Babaria ahead of the crucial assembly elections to be held in early 2025.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also constituted a screening committee for the Delhi Assembly elections. S Meenakshi Natarajan will head the screening committee and Imran Masood and Pradeep Narwal will support her as other members of the panel.

"Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin as the AICC In-charge of Delhi with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of Shri Deepak Babaria as the General Secretary In-charge of Delhi. Hon'ble Congress President has also constituted the Screening Committee for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, as follows, with immediate effect," a statement released by Congress read.

Have offered to resign as Haryana in-charge: Deepak Babaria

Earlier in October, Babaria, who was Congress' Haryana in-charge had offered to resign from his post, taking moral responsibility for the assembly polls defeat. Babaria said he offered his resignation to the high command soon after the result of the Haryana assembly polls.