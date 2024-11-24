Yogi Adityanath shines in Maharashtra polls, BJP wins 17 seats out of 18 where he has campaigned

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

After the Election Commission of India announced a major victory for the Mahayuti alliance in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the political arena in the state is abuzz with discussions about who will be the next Chief Minister. While, speculations suggest that present Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis might take over Maharashtra's reins from Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, given the BJP’s significant performance as the single largest party, clinching over 132 seats in the polling held. However, the exact clarity on the matter is expected after the upcoming joint Mahayuti meeting.

Meanwhile, amid the significant win, the joint political campaigning by Mahayuti leaders and workers has also been a topic of discussion. While, the BJP, in a well crafted list, named 40 top leaders, (including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh), as key campaigners, among them, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emerged as the most effective star campaigner for the party.

Yogi Adityanath’s impressive strike rate

According to results analyzed by experts, Yogi Adityanath campaigned for 18 BJP candidates, of which 17 emerged victorious. The only loss was BJP candidate Vijay Agarwal from Akola West, who was defeated by Congress' Sajid Khan by a margin of just a thousand votes. This gives Yogi Adityanath a 95% strike rate for BJP candidates.

In addition, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also campaigned for 5 candidates from alliance partners, bringing the total number of Mahayuti candidates he supported to 23. Out of these, 20 secured victories, including the 17 BJP candidates. The three unsuccessful candidates included two from Shiv Sena and one from BJP. Overall, Yogi Adityanath's strike rate for Mahayuti candidates stands at an impressive 87%, while his strike rate for BJP alone remains at 95%.

Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Mahayuti

Moreover, on Saturday, after the BJP registered a significant win, Yogi Adityanath congratulated BJP-Mahayuti alliance for their historic victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2024.

He stated, "Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is the blessing of the people for security, prosperity, and good governance."

"Hearty congratulations to all the officials and workers of BJP for this historic victory in Maharashtra, and my greetings to the people," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)