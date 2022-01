Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu on January 23.

Tamil Nadu Lockdown news: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that there will be a complete lockdown in the state on Sunday (January 23). The decision was taken due to rising Covid cases in the state.

Tamil Nadu recorded 28,561 new Covid cases on Thursday taking the state's infection tally to 30,42,796.

This is a developing story.

