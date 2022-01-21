Delhi LG rejects CM Kejriwal’s proposal; private offices can reopen, but weekend curfew to continue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi LG Anil Baijal rejects CM Kejriwal’s proposal; Private offices can reopen, but weekend curfew to stay

Highlights Delhi LG Anil Baijal rejects Arvind Kejriwal-led government's proposal to ease Covid-19 restrictions

Lieutenant Governor agreed to allow private offices to reopen with 50 per cent attendance

Weekend curfews and odd-even system for opening of shops will, however, remain in place

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected Arvind Kejriwal-led government's proposal to ease Covid-19 restrictions and lift weekend curfew in the national capital. However, the Lieutenant Governor agreed to allow private offices to reopen with 50 per cent attendance.

Although, weekend curfews and odd-even system for opening of shops will, however, remain in place till Covid situation in the national capital improves.

“Agreed to 50% attendance in Pvt offices. But suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to weekend curfew and opening of markets and decision be taken on the subject once the COVID situation improves further,” LG House said in a statement.

In view of the declining number of COVID cases in the city, Arvind Kejriwal had earlier written to the LG, asking restrictions in the Capital to be relaxed.

Delhi government had recommended the lifting of weekend curfews - from 10 pm Fridays to 5 am Mondays - in the national capital. The Delhi government had proposed lifting weekend curfew, end odd even system for opening of shops, and allowing private offices to run with 50 per cent of staff in the city.

During weekend curfew hours, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation could step out, and only with government passes or valid identity cards.

