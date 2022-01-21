Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Karnataka lifts weekend restrictions, night curfew to continue

The Karnataka government on Friday said that the ongoing Covid-indused weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect. However, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day will continue. He also added that the 50% occupancy rule will also continue to be in place.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 47,754 new cases of COVID-19, and 29 fatalities, taking the tally to 33.76 lakh and the death toll to 38,515.

