Karnataka lifts weekend restrictions, night curfew to continue

The night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day in the state will continue, officials said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: January 21, 2022 16:28 IST
Karnataka lifts weekend restrictions, night curfew to continue

The Karnataka government on Friday said that the ongoing Covid-indused weekend curfew will be lifted with immediate effect. However,  Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day will continue. He also added that the 50% occupancy rule will also continue to be in place.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 47,754 new cases of COVID-19, and 29 fatalities, taking the tally to 33.76 lakh and the death toll to 38,515. 

