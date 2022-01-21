Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh reports 8 more cases, total 15 so far

Friday, January 21, 2022
     
  • Delhi Govt has fixed the maximum price for the RT-PCR test at Private laboratories at Rs 300 and Rs 500 for home collection. RAT to be done at Rs 100
India reported a total of 9,287 Omicron cases on Thursday. There was an increase of 3.63% cases since January 19 so far.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2022 7:54 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A medic attends to a patient at the Covid Care Centre of Commonwealth Games village, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. 

Omicron variant LIVE Updates: Himachal Pradesh reported eight more cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus Thursday, taking the total number to 15, a senior health official said on Thursday. He said initially, the Omicron variant was reported only from international arrivals, but now it is being recorded among the community also. A total of 156 samples of the patients found COVID positive from December 15 to December 31 were sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS) to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, he added. Of the 156 samples, 43 reports were received on Thursday confirming mutations in 29 samples, he added. Of the 29 mutations, eight WGS samples have been found positive for the Omicron variant and 21 for the delta variant, he added. The eight new Omicron cases include five from Kullu and one each from Shimla, Solan and Chamba respectively, he said, adding none of them has any ravel history to a foreign country. Of the seven cases reported previously, one was reported from a cluster in Sirmaur district recently, while six had international travel history, he added. Of the six international passengers, three are from Mandi, two from Una and one from Kullu. One of the six cases was reported on December 26, while the rest five on January 17, he added. Meanwhile, India reported a total of 9,287 Omicron cases on January 20. There was also an increase of 3.63% cases since January 19 so far. 

 

 

  • Jan 21, 2022 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Japan widens virus restrictions as omicron surges in cities

    Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as Japan widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant causing cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas. The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first since September and is scheduled to last through February 13. With three other prefectures- Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi- under similar measures since early January, the state of restraint now covers 16 areas, or one-third, of the country. While many Japanese adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, few have gotten a booster shot, which has been a vital protection from the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

  • Jan 21, 2022 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    South Korea reports 6,769 new Covid cases amid omicron woes

    South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed over 6,000 for a second straight day on Friday amid concerns over the spread of the omicron variant ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The country added 6,769 new Covid-19 infections, including 6,482 local infections, raising the total caseload to 719,269, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). Health authorities are on high alert over a possible spike in infections as many people travel for family reunions during the Lunar New Year holiday that begins late this month. The daily caseload jumped to over 6,000 for the first time in 27 days Thursday after staying below 6,000 since December 24, when it stood at 6,233. The number of critically ill Covid-19 patients stood at 431 on Friday.

  • Jan 21, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Mobile Covid testing lab launched for Northeast starting Mizoram

    Beginning with Mizoram, the Centre on Thursday launched a Mobile Covid testing facility -- a first of its kind Mobile Diagnostic Laboratory (I-LAB) capable of performing both RT-PCR and ELISA tests -- for Northeast India. The mobile lab has bio-safety facility and is capable of performing both RT-PCR and ELISA tests. It can also be utilised for testing other infectious diseases like TB, HIV, and therefore will remain relevant even in post-Covid times. The Mobile Lab Technology will be rolled out gradually in other states of the Northeast as the region has unique climatic and topographical conditions. It has been developed with support from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) under the Ministry of Science & Technology, government of India, and is meant to provide Covid testing access to rural and remote parts of Northeast, a release from the Ministry said. Union Minister of State for Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh, launched the mobile testing facility with Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga joining the ceremony online.

  • Jan 21, 2022 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    As COVID cases surge in J&K, chief secy directs employees to work from home

    Taking cognisance of the rising COVID-19 cases in the union territory, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Thursday impressed upon all departments to permit a suitable percentage of the workforce to work from home. Mehta gave this direction during a meeting of the COVID task force to review the rising coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir. He directed the strict implementation of the CAB and set protocols to break the chain of transmission. The chief secretary appealed to the public to remain indoors and avoid visiting crowded places, besides urging them to voluntarily declare micro-containment zones in the areas that are seeing a large number of positive cases. He said symptomatic people can avail of medical assistance and testing information by dialling the COVID emergency helpline number 104.

     

  • Jan 21, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Indonesia reports 2,116 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths

    Indonesia has confirmed 2,116 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since August 7 last year, amid the spread of the Omicron variant in the archipelago. The increase of infections has brought the total tally in the country to 4,277,644, Xinhua news agency reported, citing country's Health Ministry. In the past 24 hours, the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose by seven to 144,199, while 577 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,121,117. As the Indonesian government is accelerating its national vaccination programs to curb the spread of the virus, the country has administered over 302.88 million doses, more than 179.15 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 122.37 million have taken the second dose. Indonesia started mass Covid-19 vaccinations in January last year.

     

  • Jan 21, 2022 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    German Covid infections hit record high amid Omicron wave

    Germany's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate exceeded 600 for the first time as 638.8 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants were recorded, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases has said. Due to the more contagious Omicron variant that is spreading across Europe, daily infections in Germany also climbed to a new record as 133,536 cases were registered within 24 hours, around 52,000 more than a week ago, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the RKI. Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach warned that the peak of the Omicron wave in Germany was not reached yet. "The wave will roughly peak in mid-February," Lauterbach told broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday, expecting "several 100,000 cases per day."

  • Jan 21, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

