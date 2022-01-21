Friday, January 21, 2022
     
Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India adds 3.47 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 17.94%; 703 fatalities

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 20,18,825 the ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi Updated on: January 21, 2022 10:04 IST
Image Source : PTI.

A health worker collects swab sample of a commuter on bike for COVID test, during the launch of a Walk in/Drive in Covid Testing Centre, in Bengaluru. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 20,18,825 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,396
  • The daily positivity rate is at 17.94 per cent on Jan 21

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,47,254 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 703 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 21), the country saw a total of 2,51,777 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,60,58,806.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 20,18,825 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,396. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 9,692 on Friday with an increase of 4.36% since yesterday.   

The daily positivity rate is at 17.94 per cent today. 

As compared to yesterday (January 20), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 29,722 today. India had reported 3,17,532 cases on Thursday.

 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 71,15,38,938 samples have been tested up to January 20 for COVID-19. Of these 19,35,912 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. The state also reported 62 fresh cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of the variant to 707, said the state health department. 

According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.

The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 443 17  8366 176  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 44935 8827  2067984 1222  14522   8
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 241  55602 194  282      
4 Assam 36508 5601  627372 2723  6248 15    15
5 Bihar 30482 3403  756629 7455  12156 11    11
6 Chandigarh 9966 388  70210 1112  1093   2
7 Chhattisgarh 32021 252  1029826 5364  13682   9
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 231 15  10840 27  4      
9 Delhi 75282 2830  1647224 16580  25460 35    35
10 Goa 22807 810  192724 3119  3576   7
11 Gujarat 90726 11126  876166 9828  10186 12    12
12 Haryana 59367 2067  803834 6768  10136 12    12
13 Himachal Pradesh 14918 1279  233215 1861  3909   7
14 Jammu and Kashmir 26236 4559  341854 1255  4579   4
15 Jharkhand 27422 1164  380292 3769  5225 12    12
16 Karnataka 267679 17269  3023034 23209  38486 21    21
17 Kerala*** 169109 25890  5244206 8193  51160 49  85 134
18 Ladakh 1020 55  22643 130  222      
19 Lakshadweep 185 37  10383 51      
20 Madhya Pradesh 43973 4523  798119 3069  10552   5
21 Maharashtra 268484 2943  6915407 46591  141934 49    49
22 Manipur 2004 213  124212 145  2015      
23 Meghalaya 1444 126  84139 142  1492      
24 Mizoram 9075 63  146403 918  576   2
25 Nagaland 515 61  31948 52  704   1
26 Odisha 78038 4816  1080562 6785  8494   6
27 Puducherry 11344 951  129319 895  1896   3
28 Punjab 45505 1528  622313 6160  16846 29    29
29 Rajasthan 74561 5173  986412 8213  9031 12    12
30 Sikkim 2398 241  32917 186  415      
31 Tamil Nadu 170661 9490  2806501 17456  37073 35    35
32 Telangana 24253 1781  689878 1773  4065   3
33 Tripura 7619 569  86914 609  855   7
34 Uttarakhand 22962 2342  351715 2054  7456   6
35 Uttar Pradesh 98238 2876  1760800 20532  22990   6
36 West Bengal 151702 4009  1757066 15418  20193 38    38
Total# 1924051 93051  35807029 223990  487693 406  85 491
***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 32 deaths reported on 20th January + 309 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

