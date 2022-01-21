Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India adds 3.47 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 17.94%; 703 fatalities

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 20,18,825 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,396
- The daily positivity rate is at 17.94 per cent on Jan 21
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,47,254 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 703 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 21), the country saw a total of 2,51,777 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,60,58,806.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 20,18,825 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,396. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 9,692 on Friday with an increase of 4.36% since yesterday.
The daily positivity rate is at 17.94 per cent today.
As compared to yesterday (January 20), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 29,722 today. India had reported 3,17,532 cases on Thursday.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 71,15,38,938 samples have been tested up to January 20 for COVID-19. Of these 19,35,912 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. The state also reported 62 fresh cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of the variant to 707, said the state health department.
According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.
The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|443
|17
|8366
|176
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|44935
|8827
|2067984
|1222
|14522
|8
|8
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1938
|241
|55602
|194
|282
|4
|Assam
|36508
|5601
|627372
|2723
|6248
|15
|15
|5
|Bihar
|30482
|3403
|756629
|7455
|12156
|11
|11
|6
|Chandigarh
|9966
|388
|70210
|1112
|1093
|2
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|32021
|252
|1029826
|5364
|13682
|9
|9
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|231
|15
|10840
|27
|4
|9
|Delhi
|75282
|2830
|1647224
|16580
|25460
|35
|35
|10
|Goa
|22807
|810
|192724
|3119
|3576
|7
|7
|11
|Gujarat
|90726
|11126
|876166
|9828
|10186
|12
|12
|12
|Haryana
|59367
|2067
|803834
|6768
|10136
|12
|12
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|14918
|1279
|233215
|1861
|3909
|7
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26236
|4559
|341854
|1255
|4579
|4
|4
|15
|Jharkhand
|27422
|1164
|380292
|3769
|5225
|12
|12
|16
|Karnataka
|267679
|17269
|3023034
|23209
|38486
|21
|21
|17
|Kerala***
|169109
|25890
|5244206
|8193
|51160
|49
|85
|134
|18
|Ladakh
|1020
|55
|22643
|130
|222
|19
|Lakshadweep
|185
|37
|10383
|7
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|43973
|4523
|798119
|3069
|10552
|5
|5
|21
|Maharashtra
|268484
|2943
|6915407
|46591
|141934
|49
|49
|22
|Manipur
|2004
|213
|124212
|145
|2015
|23
|Meghalaya
|1444
|126
|84139
|142
|1492
|24
|Mizoram
|9075
|63
|146403
|918
|576
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|515
|61
|31948
|52
|704
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|78038
|4816
|1080562
|6785
|8494
|6
|6
|27
|Puducherry
|11344
|951
|129319
|895
|1896
|3
|3
|28
|Punjab
|45505
|1528
|622313
|6160
|16846
|29
|29
|29
|Rajasthan
|74561
|5173
|986412
|8213
|9031
|12
|12
|30
|Sikkim
|2398
|241
|32917
|186
|415
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|170661
|9490
|2806501
|17456
|37073
|35
|35
|32
|Telangana
|24253
|1781
|689878
|1773
|4065
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|7619
|569
|86914
|609
|855
|7
|7
|34
|Uttarakhand
|22962
|2342
|351715
|2054
|7456
|6
|6
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|98238
|2876
|1760800
|20532
|22990
|6
|6
|36
|West Bengal
|151702
|4009
|1757066
|15418
|20193
|38
|38
|Total#
|1924051
|93051
|35807029
|223990
|487693
|406
|85
|491
|***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 32 deaths reported on 20th January + 309 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
