Coronavirus pandemic Updates: India adds 3.47 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 17.94%; 703 fatalities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker collects swab sample of a commuter on bike for COVID test, during the launch of a Walk in/Drive in Covid Testing Centre, in Bengaluru.

Highlights Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 20,18,825 today

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,396

The daily positivity rate is at 17.94 per cent on Jan 21

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,47,254 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 703 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (January 21), the country saw a total of 2,51,777 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,60,58,806.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 20,18,825 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,88,396. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 9,692 on Friday with an increase of 4.36% since yesterday.

ALSO READ: J&K: As COVID cases surge, chief secretary directs employees to work from home

The daily positivity rate is at 17.94 per cent today.

As compared to yesterday (January 20), the total number of fresh COVID cases is up by 29,722 today. India had reported 3,17,532 cases on Thursday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 71,15,38,938 samples have been tested up to January 20 for COVID-19. Of these 19,35,912 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Thursday registered 46,387 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, taking the total caseload to 54,87,898. The state also reported 62 fresh cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, taking the overall tally of the variant to 707, said the state health department.

According to the data provided by the health department, 43,529 COVID-19 cases, reported on May 12, 2021, was the highest ever cases of infection in the state so far.

The health department said the state tested 1,15,357 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 1,99,041 active COVID-19 cases. However, in a relief to the state's health sector, only 3 per cent are admitted to the hospitals.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 443 17 8366 176 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 44935 8827 2067984 1222 14522 8 8 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1938 241 55602 194 282 4 Assam 36508 5601 627372 2723 6248 15 15 5 Bihar 30482 3403 756629 7455 12156 11 11 6 Chandigarh 9966 388 70210 1112 1093 2 2 7 Chhattisgarh 32021 252 1029826 5364 13682 9 9 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 231 15 10840 27 4 9 Delhi 75282 2830 1647224 16580 25460 35 35 10 Goa 22807 810 192724 3119 3576 7 7 11 Gujarat 90726 11126 876166 9828 10186 12 12 12 Haryana 59367 2067 803834 6768 10136 12 12 13 Himachal Pradesh 14918 1279 233215 1861 3909 7 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 26236 4559 341854 1255 4579 4 4 15 Jharkhand 27422 1164 380292 3769 5225 12 12 16 Karnataka 267679 17269 3023034 23209 38486 21 21 17 Kerala*** 169109 25890 5244206 8193 51160 49 85 134 18 Ladakh 1020 55 22643 130 222 19 Lakshadweep 185 37 10383 7 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 43973 4523 798119 3069 10552 5 5 21 Maharashtra 268484 2943 6915407 46591 141934 49 49 22 Manipur 2004 213 124212 145 2015 23 Meghalaya 1444 126 84139 142 1492 24 Mizoram 9075 63 146403 918 576 2 2 25 Nagaland 515 61 31948 52 704 1 1 26 Odisha 78038 4816 1080562 6785 8494 6 6 27 Puducherry 11344 951 129319 895 1896 3 3 28 Punjab 45505 1528 622313 6160 16846 29 29 29 Rajasthan 74561 5173 986412 8213 9031 12 12 30 Sikkim 2398 241 32917 186 415 31 Tamil Nadu 170661 9490 2806501 17456 37073 35 35 32 Telangana 24253 1781 689878 1773 4065 3 3 33 Tripura 7619 569 86914 609 855 7 7 34 Uttarakhand 22962 2342 351715 2054 7456 6 6 35 Uttar Pradesh 98238 2876 1760800 20532 22990 6 6 36 West Bengal 151702 4009 1757066 15418 20193 38 38 Total# 1924051 93051 35807029 223990 487693 406 85 491 ***For Kerala, as per State media bulletin: 32 deaths reported on 20th January + 309 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Kerala reports highest ever daily Covid cases at 46,387 today, Omicron tally rises to 707

Latest India News