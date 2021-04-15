Nationwide lockdown from April 15-30? The truth behind viral message

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI There are speculation that the government will impose a total lockdown in the country as coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly.

Complete Lockdown in India Latest News: With coronavirus cases touching new high daily, there are speculation that the government may impose a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of the deadly virus. Talks of a complete lockdown have gathered momentum particularly after several states announced strict measures, including night and weekend curfews as Covid cases continue to skyrocket.

The Viral Message

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the text "Total lockdown from April 15-50" is being shared widely on social media. It appears that PM Modi has made the announcement in a televised address to the nation.

Fact Check

The Press Information Bureau, in a tweet, has labelled the photo as morphed and said that the government has not taken any decision to impose a total lockdown in the country.

"The photo is morphed. The Government of India has not taken any decision to impose lockdown from April 15 to 30," PIB said in a tweet.

What PM Modi said about lockdown

Addressing the nation after a meeting to review the Covid situation in the country with CMs of various states, PM Modi had last week ruled out any lockdown in the country.

Citing last year's situation, the prime minister said the country was left with the option of enforcing a lockdown back then since there were not many resources available. However, now the country has adequate resources, better strategy, and greater experience to deal with the rising coronavirus numbers.

"We must concentrate on micro-containment zones. In places where night curfew has been imposed, I would urge to use the word 'Corona Curfew', to continue alertness about coronavirus. It will be better to start curfew timing from 9 pm or 10 pm till 5 am or 6 am," PM Modi had said on April 8.

